Friday, 8 July, 2022, 6:28 AM
Juba League activist slaughtered  

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, July 7:  A Juba League activist was allegedly slaughtered in broad daylight by his opponents at Begumganj upazila in Noakhali district on Thursday.
The victim was Nasibur Rahman Hasib, 22, son of Abul Bashar, a resident of Kotra Mohabbatpur village under Gopalpur union in the upazila. He was a member of the union Jubo League.
Locals said there had been a loggerhead between two groups of Hasib and Hasan over establishing dominance in the union.
As sequel to that, Hasan along with is associates attacked Hasib and struck with sharp weapons on his throat at 12:00pm when he was going to Gopalpur Bazar riding on a motorcycle.
Hasib was rescued and rushed to Begumganj Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor referred him to Noakhali Sadar Hospital. He was declared dead at the hospital.
Meanwhile, the supporters of Hasib attacked Hasan's house in Kotra Mohabbatpur village after getting news of the death.  They also blocked the Gopalpur-Banglabazar road demanding justice over the occurrence.
On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, said Begumganj Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mir Zahidul Haque Rony.
He said additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further violence.  Legal steps will be taken based on the complaint of the victim's family, the OC further added.


