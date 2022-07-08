Video
Friday, 8 July, 2022
Home Front Page

Six killed in road crashes

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Staff Correspondent 

At least six people including a police constable were killed and dozens of others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Rajbari, Jhenaidah and Gazipur on Thursday .
In Dhaka city, a police constable was killed after a cattle-laden truck hit his motorcycle in Mohammadpur in the capital on Thursday.
The deceased was Ratan Hossain, 21, hailed from Manikganj district. He used to work in special security and protection battalion.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mohammadpur Zone Assistant Commissioner Mujib Ahammed Patwary confirmed the matter.
He said a cattle-laden truck hit Ratan's motorcycle on the Beriband Road around 10:30am, leaving him critically injured.
Ratan was rescued and taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police are in action to detain the driver and helper along with the truck, Mujib Ahammed added.
Our Rajbari Correspondent reports two ready-made garment workers were killed and one was injured when a human hauler carrying 10 passengers turned turtle on the Rajbari-Kushtia regional highway on Thursday morning.
The deceased were Motiar Rahman, 35, and Azizur Rahman, 32. They hailed from Jhenidah. They met the tragic end of their lives while going to their respective village homes to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha.
Injured Shamim Mollah, 30, was sent to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College.
It was learnt that the human hauler, locally known as Mahindra, was heading towards Pangsha from Daulatdia Ghat at about 4:30am. When it reached district bus-owners association office at about 5:30am, the vehicle ploughed through a roadside island and, later, turned turtle on the road.  Two died on the spot and one other injured.
Rajbari Sadar Hospital emergency department doctor Nurul Azam said two died on their way to the hospital. Injured Shamim Mollah was sent to Faridpur Hospital for better treatment.  Rajbari Police Station SI Md Moajjem Hossain said police seized the Mahindra and arrested the driver.
Our Jhenaidah Correspondent added two traders were killed in a road accident in Kaliganj upazila of Jhenaidah district early Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Ohiduzzaman and Lutfar Rahman hailed from Jashore district.
The accident occurred around 1:30am when a Jashore-bound pickup van hit another truck on the Jhenaidah-Kaliganj road, leaving the duo dead on the spot, said Kaliganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Manager Sheikh Mamunur Rashid.
Our Gazipur, Correspondet writes, a passenger was crushed to death under the wheels of a bus at Shibbari of Gazipur, after he was pushed out of the bus following an altercation with employee over bus fare.
The incident took place around 12:00 pm at Shibbari area on Joydebpur-Chandana Chowrasta highway in Gazipur. The deceased passenger is Sayem, 20, son of Abu Sayeed of Mymensingh's Nandail upazila.
Rafiqul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Gazipur Metropolitan Police Sadar Police Station, said the body has been sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.


