Short office hours, work from home, holiday staggering to save energy: Tawfiq

The government is considering rescheduling office timings from 9:00am to 3:00pm also allowing officials to work from home for two or three days a week and holiday staggering programme in industrial areas to address the ongoing power shortages that stood around 2,000 MW per day.

"The Ministry of Power and Energy will recommend to the Ministry of Public Administration and other concerned ministries to introduce all these measures in order to save energy," The Prime Minister's Energy Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury told the media while sharing the outcomes of a meeting to address the situation with the top officials of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources at the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.

The adviser said there will no remedies to get out of the situation before September 2022. The government has no alternative other than to continue load shedding to address the ongoing gas and electricity crisis, the Prime Minister Adviser said.

"We will recommend the government to take some decisions to reduce use of electricity, including shortening office hours, not using air-conditioners below 25 degrees at offices, reducing the use of AC in religious establishments like mosques, and wrapping up social events like weddings by 7:00pm, the Cabinet Division will take the final decision," Tawfiq said.

By September next, the Rampal, Payra and Banskhali power plants will start operation and 1,600 MW power import from the Indian Adani's plant will start coming into the national grid, it will improve the situation, he said.

Terming the ongoing power crisis as a "War" situation, Prime Minister's Energy Adviser said, "We will go back to an old practice like 2009 of following a booklet that was designed to resort to load shedding in a rational way."

However, the meeting observed that if such actions are implemented, the load shedding will be possible to keep within 500 MW.

He also noted that the Prime Minister has asked the officials to follow an equitable policy in implementing the load shedding management so that people in rural and urban areas can experience power cuts on an equitable basis. But it is difficult to maintain.

"We urged the distributing agencies to prepare a area-wise specific time-based load-shedding routine across the country, however, our earnest request to the people is to save power to the best of their ability," he said.

Tawfiq said everyone knows the situation after the Ukraine war, government is forced to carry out load shedding and limit electricity generation with fuel prices continuously increasing globally due to this war.

He urged people to cooperate with the government to implement the idea.

He called upon the countrymen to stop illumination for different social programmes, decoration of community centres, shopping malls, shops, offices and houses across the country aimed at saving power.











