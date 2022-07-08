Hajj congregation at Arafat today



Muslim pilgrims arrive to their camp in Mina near the Saudi holy city of Makkah on July 7 during the annual Hajj pilgrimage. PHOTO: AFP

Prior to their march to Arafat today (Friday), where they will witness the main day of pilgrimage, the worshippers will remain in the Tent City of Mina, about 5km from the Grand Mosque, performing prayers.

With the sunrise today (Friday), they will move to Arafat, where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) delivered his final sermon over 1,400 years ago.

It is estimated that 1 million fully vaccinated pilgrims will be performing Hajj this season, after two years of pandemic-imposed restrictions.

To ensure the safety of the pilgrims on this

post-pandemic Hajj, Saudi authorities have made preparations to facilitate the performance of rituals.

The Saudi Health Ministry has prepared 23 hospitals and 147 health centers in Makkah and Madinah to accommodate pilgrims.

Security forces, meanwhile, are implementing measures to ensure a safe Hajj.

Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, the commander of the Hajj and Umrah Security Forces, said in a press conference on Monday that there was a security cordon around the holy sites to prevent entry by unauthorized persons. -ARAB NEWS









