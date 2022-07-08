Video
Friday, 8 July, 2022, 6:27 AM
Home Front Page

Covid kills 3 more, infects 1,790

Positivity rate 16.54pc

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Staff Correspondent  

The country recorded three more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally stands at 29,188. During the time 1,790 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 1,986,490.   
The country reported the last highest Covid deaths 13 on March 5, 2022.
Besides, 678 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing
up the 1,910,477 and overall recovery rate at 96.17 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The country logged positivity rate of  16.54 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.77 per cent and the death rate at 1.48 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 10,796 samples.
Among the deceased, one was man and two were women. Of them, one was between was 51-60, one was 61-70, and another was 80-90.
 However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


