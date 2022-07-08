Video
Fuel price needs adjustment, says Nasrul

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Special Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid in an audio message on Thursday said the government has to 'adjust' the fuel prices in line with the global market.
The State Minister said, "Fuel prices in the global market have been on the rise for the past 6 to 7 months. The [crude] oil we used to buy at US$70-71 per barrel is now being sold at $171.
"We have been saying
from the start that we will have to adjust fuel prices. We are currently providing subsidies from our own pocket. Even after that, I think we will have to go for price adjustment at some point."
"Countries around the globe have taken various measures to tackle the rising fuel prices. Many have adjusted their prices. Like in India, there is a difference of around Tk 35 to Tk50 per litre for different types of fuels."
The State Minister said, "Some 64 per cent of our total electricity is generated from natural gas. Our gas reserves will gradually empty out. It's not a big deal, the big thing is that we made adjustments, we made up for the gas shortage.
"We filled this gap by importing gas from abroad. But the spot market is now under pressure due to the Ukraine war as most of Europe's gas comes from Russia."
Speaking about the ongoing power crisis, Nasrul Hamid said, "This situation is temporary. We have plenty of power plants. We were forced to reduce production due to the gas shortage.
"We are prioritising gas supply to fertiliser plants and other industries. If all of us become economical in using gas then we can definitely overcome this situation."


