5 Eid jamaats at Baitul Mukarram from 7:00am

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

The Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka is scheduled to hold five prayer congregations for Eid-ul-Azha, which will be celebrated on July 10.
The first congregation will start at 7:00am, led by the mosque's Senior Imam Hafez Mufti Maulana Mizanur Rahman, the Islamic Foundation said on Wednesday.
The four other congregations will be held at 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am and 10:45am.
Meanwhile, the sole Eid congregation at the National Eidgah field, located next to the Supreme Court, is set to
start at 8:00am, weather permitting. Otherwise, an additional congregation will be held at the national mosque at 8:30am.
Eid-ul-Azha is the second biggest festival for Muslims and is traditionally celebrated on the tenth day of Zilhajj, the final month in the Arabic calendar. Muslims sacrifice animals to mark the day.
A three-day public holiday surrounding the occasion will begin on July 9. Holidaymakers started to leave the cities for their hometowns and villages.    -bdnews24.com


