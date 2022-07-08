Missing journo found dead

Kushtia, Jul 7: Police have recovered the dead body of Acting Editor of Kushtiar Khabor was missing for four days in Kushtia.

The deceased was identified as Hasibur Rahman Rubel, Acting Editor of Kushtiar Khabor and online portal Crime Vision BD. He also worked with Amader Notun Somoy newspaper.

According to the police, locals found the body near an under-construction bridge, Shaheed Golam Kibria Bridge, on the Gorai River in Kumarkhali upazila around 2:45pm on Thursday.

A wallet, some money and an identity card were recovered from Rubel's pocket.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kumarkhali Police Station Kamruzzaman Talukder confirmed the incident. The body was sent to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said. Rubel's office and family sources said, he was working in the office of the daily Kushtia Khobor building at Singer intersection in the town on July 3. Around 9:00pm, he received a phone call and went out of the office, saying to a peon that he will return soon. Since then, his mobile phone was switched off.