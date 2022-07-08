Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 July, 2022, 6:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Missing journo found dead

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

Kushtia, Jul 7: Police have recovered the dead body of Acting Editor of Kushtiar Khabor was missing for four days in Kushtia.
The deceased was identified as Hasibur Rahman Rubel, Acting Editor of Kushtiar Khabor and online portal Crime Vision BD. He also worked with Amader Notun Somoy newspaper.
According to the police, locals found the body near an under-construction bridge, Shaheed Golam Kibria Bridge, on the Gorai River in Kumarkhali upazila around 2:45pm on Thursday.
A wallet, some money and an identity card were recovered from Rubel's pocket.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kumarkhali Police Station Kamruzzaman Talukder confirmed the incident. The body was sent to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said. Rubel's office and family sources said, he was working in the office of the daily Kushtia Khobor building at Singer intersection in the town on July 3. Around 9:00pm, he received a phone call and went out of the office, saying to a peon that he will return soon. Since then, his mobile phone was switched off.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Missing journo found dead
WASA raises water prices by 5pc
Migration cost to KL to be re-fixed soon: Minister
Recording of testimony against ex- health DG, 5 others not held
Import-export halted at Hili port for 8 days
After floods ravage Sunamganj, survivors pick up the pieces
JaPa should be parallel to AL, BNP: Raushan
7 teachers express no confidence in DU Psychology Dept Chair


Latest News
Quader urges all to address load shedding with patience
Motorcyclist held while crossing Padma Bridge
Dhaka WASA increases water price by 5%
SC to launch biometric entry/exit from August 1
Govt issues eight directives for Eid celebration
Sitakunda fire: Eight bodies identified by DNA test
Man's throat-slit body found in Kurigram
Less than 40pc people get power before AL govt assumed office: Hasan
School girl gangrape in N'ganj: Accused makes confession
Son hacked dead by father in Natore
Most Read News
Humanity at risk, Russia warns
Global Covid cases surpass 557 million
Biden wants to rescind designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally
Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine's Donbas
8.58pc students pass DU Gha unit entry test
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the country's first university
Power outage: Back to square one
Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton
Competition Miss and ‘Mrs Plus BD’ in July
Significance of Hajj in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft