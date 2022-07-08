WASA raises water prices by 5pc

Households and businesses in capital Dhaka will soon be paying more for tap water amid surging prices of goods and services as the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority or WASA has raised prices by 5 per cent across the board.

The decision taken by the WASA board of directors on Thursday will be effective from Sept 1, said Deep Azad, a director.

The WASA raised prices for the last time by 5 percent on May 25, 2021.

With the latest hike, the water price for household connections will be Tk 15.94 per 1,000 litres. It will be Tk 44.2 for commercial connections. bdnews24.com











