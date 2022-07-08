Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 July, 2022, 6:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

WASA raises water prices by 5pc

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Households and businesses in capital Dhaka will soon be paying more for tap water amid surging prices of goods and services as the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority or WASA has raised prices by 5 per cent across the board.
The decision taken by the WASA board of directors on Thursday will be effective from Sept 1, said Deep Azad, a director.
The WASA raised prices for the last time by 5 percent on May 25, 2021.
With the latest hike, the water price for household connections will be Tk 15.94 per 1,000 litres. It will be Tk 44.2 for commercial connections.    bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Missing journo found dead
WASA raises water prices by 5pc
Migration cost to KL to be re-fixed soon: Minister
Recording of testimony against ex- health DG, 5 others not held
Import-export halted at Hili port for 8 days
After floods ravage Sunamganj, survivors pick up the pieces
JaPa should be parallel to AL, BNP: Raushan
7 teachers express no confidence in DU Psychology Dept Chair


Latest News
Quader urges all to address load shedding with patience
Motorcyclist held while crossing Padma Bridge
Dhaka WASA increases water price by 5%
SC to launch biometric entry/exit from August 1
Govt issues eight directives for Eid celebration
Sitakunda fire: Eight bodies identified by DNA test
Man's throat-slit body found in Kurigram
Less than 40pc people get power before AL govt assumed office: Hasan
School girl gangrape in N'ganj: Accused makes confession
Son hacked dead by father in Natore
Most Read News
Humanity at risk, Russia warns
Global Covid cases surpass 557 million
Biden wants to rescind designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally
Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine's Donbas
8.58pc students pass DU Gha unit entry test
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the country's first university
Power outage: Back to square one
Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton
Competition Miss and ‘Mrs Plus BD’ in July
Significance of Hajj in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft