Rajshahi City people get another illuminated road-crossing

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

RAJSHAHI, July 7: Rajshahi city dwellers got another illuminated road-crossing as the city corporation has brought the crossing under a high mast pole with lighting system on Wednesday night.
The crossing at Choddopaya area, which was recently constructed as part of building the 6.793-kilometer east-west connecting road from Alif Lam Meem Bhata crossing on Rajshahi-Naogaon highway to Choddopaya crossing on Rajshahi-Natore highway via Chhotobangram, Meherchandi, Budhpara and Mohanpur.
A total of 15 energy saving LED bulbs were installed on the 40-feet high mast pole.
City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by others concerned switched on the lights on Wednesday night.
Earlier, 16 road crossings were illuminated with a 52-feet high mast pole with a lighting system.
On July 3 last, he also inaugurated the illumination process by switching on the lights and cutting ribbon in Budpara area after completion of installing 37 decorated and eye-catching lights on 37 poles on the 202.5-meter flyover excluding the 120-meter ramp on the same road.
Couple of months back, the city dwellers got another illuminated 2.5-kilometer street from Kalpana Cinema Hall crossing to Talaimary crossing, which was recently elevated to four-lane with a median and a 2.20-meter wide footpath on both sides at a cost of around Taka 127.5 crore.
A total of 130 electric poles on the island of the road were erected and each of the poles has 13 modern lights.
Apart from this, 180 garden lights were installed on the embankment along the south side of the road.
The city corporation has brought the walkway on the city protection embankment under lighting as it has constructed the walkway and installed 40 decorated and eye-catching lights on 40 poles.
It has also recently brought the newly-constructed 4-kilometer four-lane west road from Bihash to Nader Hazi crossing under electrification.
Another 2.5-kilometer portion of the four-lane road has also been brought under the modern lighting facilities with installation of 174 modern LED bulbs on 87 poles at a cost of around Taka 2.25 crore.
The city corporation has installed and launched a modern and eye-catching lighting system on the 4.2-kilomter Bilsimla-Kasiadanga road to ensure security of people and vehicles during the night time movement in the city. A total of 174 high altitude poles were installed with 384 power-saving LED bulbs in the shape of flying butterflies at a cost of around Taka 5.22 crore.
To make Rajshahi city more bright and attractive at night, the high altitude flood lights were installed in the city street.
Mayor Liton said the road has recently been elevated to a four-lane from 30 feet to 80 feet wide with 10 feet wide footpaths and concrete drains on both sides of the road at a cost of around Taka 52.75 crore.
There is also an eight-foot bicycle lane on the southern side of the road.
A decorative island has been constructed while trees were already planted on the island to bring a greenery look.
Liton said they have also installed street lighting on both sides of the widened roads from Upashahar crossing to Sonadighi crossing and from Malopara to Sagarpara crossing at a cost of around Taka 2.5 crore.    -BSS


