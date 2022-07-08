

Eid Mubarak



The festival falls on the 10th day in Zilhaj, the last month of the Islamic calendar.



However, Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim (S)'s supreme sacrifice, surrender and devotion to the ultimate wish of almighty Allah for seeking the latter's divine blessings. And as a token of showing profound respect to the spirit of Ibrahim (S)'s complete devotion to the god almighty, the Muslims across the globe has been sacrificing animals in the name of Allah.



Responding to a divine dream, Prophet Ibrahim (S) promptly and gladly agreed to sacrifice his son to the divine will of Allah. However, as Prophet Ibrahim (S) was about to sacrifice his son, divine intervention once again prevented him from doing so.



Since this incident, Muslims have been sacrificing animals as a token of self-sacrifice according to their financial abilities. This sacrificial culture takes place every year after the holy Hajj, the largest religious congregation of Muslims.



With the formality of Hajj lasting for five days, millions of Muslims from every nook and corner of the world gather at the yard of Arafat, setting a unique example of Muslim fraternity.



This year, Eid ul Adha in our country will be observed at a time when hundreds of thousands of people are grappling with devastating floods, coupled with the fall out of global pandemic.



In this situation, we have a moral as well as a spiritual obligation to support the flood victims, and not let them down or make them feel neglected. Hence, we must not do anything that shows our little sensitivity to these people.



If the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha is all about self-sacrifice, then the focus of this event should be removing the endless miseries of these flood affected people.



True religious spirit is nascent in the service to mankind. The essence of animal sacrifice is the suppression of animal instincts erupting in every individual.



We being Muslims must understand and get ready to overcome our egoistic and materialistic outlook and selves and work together toward achieving an egalitarian society that promotes equity, justice and good practices.



Nevertheless, as the cases of corona are in rise again, we believe WHO recommended health & hygiene practices should be properly maintained during travelling and shopping. We also urge the authority concerned to ensure adequate hygiene system in the city's cattle markets gaining pace with the festival around the corner.



We share this sacred festival with all Muslims all over the world.



Eid Mubarak to our valued readers.

