Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 July, 2022, 6:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Eid Mubarak

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

Eid Mubarak

Eid Mubarak

Eid-ul-Adha, one of the major Muslim festivals is set to be celebrated on 10th of July. Devoted Muslims of our country is also taking all out preparations to celebrate the holy festival with due solemnity.

The festival falls on the 10th day in Zilhaj, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

However, Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim (S)'s supreme sacrifice, surrender and devotion to the ultimate wish of almighty Allah for seeking the latter's divine blessings. And as a token of showing profound respect to the spirit of Ibrahim (S)'s complete devotion to the god almighty, the Muslims across the globe has been sacrificing animals in the name of Allah.

Responding to a divine dream, Prophet Ibrahim (S) promptly and gladly agreed to sacrifice his son to the divine will of Allah. However, as Prophet Ibrahim (S) was about to sacrifice his son, divine intervention once again prevented him from doing so.

Since this incident, Muslims have been sacrificing animals as a token of self-sacrifice according to their financial abilities. This sacrificial culture takes place every year after the holy Hajj, the largest religious congregation of Muslims.

With the formality of Hajj lasting for five days, millions of Muslims from every nook and corner of the world gather at the yard of Arafat, setting a unique example of Muslim fraternity.

This year, Eid ul Adha in our country will be observed at a time when hundreds of thousands of people are grappling with devastating floods, coupled with the fall out of global pandemic.

In this situation, we have a moral as well as a spiritual obligation to support the flood victims, and not let them down or make them feel neglected. Hence, we must not do anything that shows our little sensitivity to these people.

If the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha is all about self-sacrifice, then the focus of this event should be removing the endless miseries of these flood affected people.

True religious spirit is nascent in the service to mankind. The essence of animal sacrifice is the suppression of animal instincts erupting in every individual.

We being Muslims must understand and get ready to overcome our egoistic and materialistic outlook and selves and work together toward achieving an egalitarian society that promotes equity, justice and good practices.

Nevertheless, as the cases of corona are in rise again, we believe WHO recommended health & hygiene practices should be properly maintained during travelling and shopping. We also urge the authority concerned to ensure adequate hygiene system in the city's cattle markets gaining pace with the festival around the corner.

We share this sacred festival with all Muslims all over the world.

Eid Mubarak to our valued readers.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eid Mubarak
Sorry state of workplace safety
Alarming rise in drowning
Not another plight for rawhide traders
 Daily essential prices again shoot up before Eid
Beware of fake currency
Plight of our school children
Stop dangerous cattle fattening practices  


Latest News
Quader urges all to address load shedding with patience
Motorcyclist held while crossing Padma Bridge
Dhaka WASA increases water price by 5%
SC to launch biometric entry/exit from August 1
Govt issues eight directives for Eid celebration
Sitakunda fire: Eight bodies identified by DNA test
Man's throat-slit body found in Kurigram
Less than 40pc people get power before AL govt assumed office: Hasan
School girl gangrape in N'ganj: Accused makes confession
Son hacked dead by father in Natore
Most Read News
Humanity at risk, Russia warns
Global Covid cases surpass 557 million
Biden wants to rescind designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally
Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine's Donbas
8.58pc students pass DU Gha unit entry test
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the country's first university
Power outage: Back to square one
Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton
Competition Miss and ‘Mrs Plus BD’ in July
Significance of Hajj in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft