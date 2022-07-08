Video
Letter To the Editor

Proper disposal of animal wastes must for healthy environment

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

Dear Sir
Eid means happiness, joy and exchange of shared moment among all, irrespective of financial and social status. The special feature of the Eid-ul-Adha is to sacrifice, suppress the beastly instinct underlying in every individual.   As it helps deepen social bond through mutual interaction, underprivileged tier of the society gets the opportunity to enjoy a certain moment in a festive mood. Since the time of sacrificing of animals after the end of Eid prayer, people with smile in a sacred spirit start thinking that this sacrifice is accepted by Almighty Allah.

After the sacrifice the wastes must be dumped in the right place. Otherwise will be germs can fast spread in the environment. Many germs contaminated diseases can easily mound the health risks of masses. Our sacrifice will be meaningful only then when it will be performed in a decent and disciplined manner. Because, cleanliness according to Islam is a part of belief in Allah.

Humayun Bin Bashar
Student, Islamic University Kushtia Bangladesh.



