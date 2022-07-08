

Splitting camps amidst political turbulence



In addition, I used the cold and lantern-lit nights to write short stories and poems while Muyeed Choudhury spent the time reading books. I recollect writing two short stories which I sent for publication to the cine-weekly Chitrali, popular with the reading public. The first story was about the dreams of a romantic girl regarding flower gardens, orchards and river banks unblemished by the footsteps of predatory men. It was called 'Apahrita Bagan' (the abducted garden). The second story was about a man with an immense but futile ego. I named it 'Rajadhiraj' (the king of kings). These stories were read by numerous members of the young generation and highly appreciated.



The brave deputy commissioner: At the end of the split camps in Chapai Nawabganj and Baliadanga, we came back to Rajshahi. Before proceeding to join further split camp during the beginning of February 1969, we rested for a few days in the Rajshahi Circuit House. The deputy commissioner of Greater Rajshahi was Khandakar Asaduzzaman who later in 1971 became a freedom fighter and the first finance secretary of Bangladesh in the Mujibnagar government. Akber Ali Khan was the assistant commissioner under training. An efficient and youthful civil servant, Khandakar Asaduzzaman was very affectionate to us, his juniors. Despite the anti-regime movement growing from strength to strength, he remained calm and composed and tackled difficult and dangerous situations of confrontation with cool boldness.



One remembers the morning when agitated students surrounded an EPR major's residence in the Rajshahi town. They were threatening to put the house on fire while para-military troops confronted them with guns at the ready. Akber Ali Khan came running to the Circuit House and told us, 'Sir, (Asaduzzaman) is at the scene, virtually all alone, trying to pacify the confronting students and soldiers'. We hurriedly went to the spot and found that the unperturbed deputy commissioner had tackled the situation unarmed. He persuaded the students to withdraw and the soldiers to desist from shooting the students. We were at once relieved and impressed by the calm courage of Khandakar Asaduzzaman.



His official residence provided a place for us to congregate in the evenings. Some of us played at cards in a corner of his drawing room, others excitedly discussed the nature and the course of the anti-Ayub movement all over the country, particularly in Rajshahi. Asaduzzaman and his wife affectionate Asha Bhabi always received us warmly and filled the time with numerous types of snacks and tea.



In spite of the movement of the students and youth becoming stronger every day, work would not wait. The authorities organised further split camps for us in the vicinity of the Rajshahi town. Thus, Muyeed and I camped in Putia in the Rajbari, dilapidated palace of the feudal lord of area in earlier times. Wali and other members of his group went to the camp at Charghat. Shahed Sadullah was in a nearby location. We did not feel comfortable in our Putia quarters.



In our room on the first floor, the wall was pierced by a branch of a large banyan tree adjacent to the building. Getting the touch of Mother Nature at such close quarter did not edify or amuse us. We were, therefore, happy to be called back to the Rajshahi town as the surroundings became restive with political agitation.

Back at the Circuit House, we spent idle and anxious times. The settlement authorities wanted us to continue with split camps despite the tumultuous environment. Asaduzzaman and his colleagues in the district administration differed. They held that it would be risky and unsafe for us to be in rural camp. In the end, the district administration's decision prevailed and we continued our tense days of workless hours in the Circuit House and the DC's bungalow.



The unperturbed SP: Although there was virtually no work for us from the second week of February 1969, there was ample scope to play. Shahed and I put the afternoons to good use by playing tennis at the Rajshahi Boalia Club's tennis court. One of the distinguished partners in our play was Abdul Momin Choudhury, the superintendent of police of Rajshahi at that time. Choudhury's son Selim was junior to us but became close to us in later years. He is now a top security manager in Bangladesh. Choudhury's elder son-in-law Quazi Habibul Hoque, a member of the erstwhile CSP, was joint secretary, cabinet division during 1974-76. He later served in a high position in the UN FAO. His son-in-law Ziaus Shams Choudhury was my classmate and batch mate.



A member of the erstwhile Pakistan Foreign Service, he was our ambassador to Indonesia in 1997 and now lives a retired life. Even as the political movement intensified in the Rajshahi town and its suburbs, the district police were under considerable strain in the face of the mounting rage of the demonstrating students and youth. Police contingents had to be deployed in different trouble spots. Naturally, the superintendent of police had to be under great stress. But Abdul Momin Chowdhury maintained a brave face and conducted himself with calm composure. He took time out to play tennis with us. His sympathy and admiration for the students agitating in a good cause was evident. He did his duty with understanding and all possible softness.



Thus, there was no confrontation or clash between the police and the young students in Rajshahi. This, perhaps, provided some relief for AM Choudhury. He, therefore, spiritedly played skillful tennis with us and accompanied his forehand drives with the clarion call of the students, 'Jalo Jalo Agun Jaalo' (Set fireto the Forts of the vested interest!).

The author, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research, Bangladesh (CDRB) and Editor quarterly "Asian Affairs" was a former teacher of political science in Dhaka University (1964-1967) and

former member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) (1967-1980) and former

non-partisan technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh (1990).











