Helping marginalised people with social support

As one of the developing countries with about 170 million people, the social support system in Bangladesh differs from Australia's social support system in many ways for both countries' socio-economic and cultural differences. The Government of Bangladesh has taken various initiatives collectively called Social Safety Net Program (hereafter SSNP), and the program is being implemented under the Five Year Plan ( 2020-2024) through their various agencies.



The current social Safety Net program aims to meet the basic needs of people below the poverty line, day labourers and workers in the informal sector. The key features of the SSNP include (a) free food distribution; (b) sale of rice under the Open Market Sale (OMS) program with a highly subsidised price; (c) cash transfer to the targeted vulnerable population; (d) expansion of Old Age Allowance to all eligible persons (100 percent); and (e) expedite construction of a house for the homeless people.



Similarly, there are provisions for allowances for the widow, destitute and deserted women and financially insolvent persons with disability. According to the World Bank, about BDTK372 billion was allocated in 2019 to implement safety net programs to contribute to the fight against poverty and improve human capital.



The SSNP in Bangladesh is implemented in different forms of assistance. The initiatives taken by the government are within the limited budget. For example, under the Old Age allowance (Boysko Bhata) provision, the target group under this program are the poor elderly (62 years and older for women; 65 years and older for men), and they are paid BDT 500 (approximately US$6) per month, which is very minimal to maintain a day cost by someone in Bangladesh in the current economic recession.



Recently, the current Bangladesh Government proposed a national budget of BD Tk 1.13576 trillion for the FY2022-2023, in which the social security budget is allocated 16.85 per cent of the total budget, which is 2.55 per cent of the national GDP.



As per the government's policy, the allocation for SSNP will increase by 5 per cent every year. The government has targeted to provide among the four million beneficiaries under this program across the country. However, the fundamental question arises whether such allocations are sufficient to manage livelihoods in the current economic recession of the nation.



The impact of COVID-19 affected the delivery of support services in Bangladesh in many ways. The transportation of food, mainly in the remote areas, was interrupted by COVID-19. The shortage of staff due to COVID-19 affected the delivery of services. Some people left cities and migrated to rural areas when they lost their jobs in the private sector. This urban-rural migration of poor people during the COVID-19 period put extra pressure on the government to allocate additional resources.



Although it was possible to transfer cash to the targeted people using a mobile phone during COVID-19, it was too difficult for the beneficiaries to buy the essentials due to interrupted supply. Therefore, there was a special allocation to tackle the COVID-19 affected people directly or indirectly.



In addition, a developing country like Bangladesh must allocate a sufficient budget for developing its other sectors such as infrastructure, education, health, etc. However, due to limited resources and low productivity of workers and citizens, a nation like Bangladesh is on the backfoot in the economic rise, unable to allocate more budget towards proper socio-economic development and the SSNP program.



Therefore, the Government of Bangladesh needs to consider increasing the total productivity of the nation and the individual and emphasising the manufacturing sector, including the agricultural industry, so that economic emancipation can occur in the country.



Bangladesh Government has collaborated with various countries' aid agencies, e.g., Australian Aid, UK Aid, UNDP etc., to manage multiple social security programs. However, these initiatives are not adequate.



Thus, the question is how Bangladesh's giant private corporations could become a part of the social security programs and whether the Bangladesh Government would introduce any new collaboration scheme.



Furthermore, our analysis suggests that the critical challenges for the Bangladesh Government are

(a) Covering all marginalised people under SSNP,

(b) Ensuring that the ultra-poor families are provided with the support, including income security

(c) Covering hard-to-reach people, including women and children in both urban and rural areas by establishing substantial distribution channels,

(d) Keep the SSNP programs free from political influence and the corruption of the local political musclemen

(e) Improve and increase the credibility of local governments' operation management system and finally

(f) Establishing a transformative approach rather than an instrumental approach to make the SSNP more effective, including eliminating leakages, rent-seeking and increasing the value of transfers.



However, more research is needed to understand the supply chain to detect the loopholes and thereby diminish the risks faced by the poor and develop socio-economic resilience. In addition, further reform of the delivery mechanism of services based on evidence research may ensure inclusive growth, leaving no one behind in society.

ASM Anam Ullah is an academic at the University of Sydney & Dr Zobaidu Kabir is an adjunct research fellow at the University of Newcastle, Australia

















