

PSTU to celebrate 22nd founding day today

The founding year or 'University Day-2022' of the PSTU will be celebrated in a firm promise of building Digital Bangladesh.

In 2000, considering the importance of development of people in the neglected southern region, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of this digital-promising campus on the defunct infrastructure of Patuakhali Agriculture College on July 8.

Former pro-vice-chancellor of the PSTU Professor Mohammad Ali said, the seed of higher education sown in 2000 in the region by PM Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is now spreading light not only in the south, but also in the world.

It was echoed by Tariqul Islam Rubel, public relations officer of the PSTU. He also said, since the beginning, the university has made science and technology-based progressive contribution to the committed Digital Bangladesh.

Primarily, the university began its academic activities with three faculties - agriculture, CSE and BBA. At present, it has a total of eight faculties including fisheries, animal science & veterinary medicine, environmental science & disaster management, nutrition & food science and law & land administration. So far, under these eight faculties, nine degrees are conferred.

The PSTU has been established on 89.97 acres of land. Presently, there are 3,691 students at the honours level, 451 ones at the post-graduation level, and 24 students at the PhD level at the university. The existing manpower of the PSTU included 253 teachers, 183 officials and 529 employees. To make residential facilities, five dormitories have been opened for boys and three ones for girls.

VC Dr. Swadesh Chandra Samanta said, a tireless working is going on to groom up skilled graduates; aimed at bringing in agriculture prosperity in terms of ensuring food safety, PSTU is spreading new inventory species of crops at the farmers' level; it is the ideal campus for the students from low and middle income classes to carry out their higher studies smoothly; it is an cost-effective learning campus.

He further said, the academic cost has also been kept within capacities of the insolvent families; accommodation facilities have been made available for all students; fare-friendly transport services have been arranged for them.

The VC also said, in fact, the PSTU has been transformed into a full-fledged digital campus; multiple plans have been undertaken to modernise its library.

Like previous years, the 'University Day' will be celebrated in a joyous manner, he maintained. PATUAKHALI, July 7: The 22nd founding anniversary of Patuakhali Science & Technology University (PSTU), only a beacon campus in the district, will be celebrated tomorrow (July 8).The founding year or 'University Day-2022' of the PSTU will be celebrated in a firm promise of building Digital Bangladesh.In 2000, considering the importance of development of people in the neglected southern region, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of this digital-promising campus on the defunct infrastructure of Patuakhali Agriculture College on July 8.Former pro-vice-chancellor of the PSTU Professor Mohammad Ali said, the seed of higher education sown in 2000 in the region by PM Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is now spreading light not only in the south, but also in the world.It was echoed by Tariqul Islam Rubel, public relations officer of the PSTU. He also said, since the beginning, the university has made science and technology-based progressive contribution to the committed Digital Bangladesh.Primarily, the university began its academic activities with three faculties - agriculture, CSE and BBA. At present, it has a total of eight faculties including fisheries, animal science & veterinary medicine, environmental science & disaster management, nutrition & food science and law & land administration. So far, under these eight faculties, nine degrees are conferred.The PSTU has been established on 89.97 acres of land. Presently, there are 3,691 students at the honours level, 451 ones at the post-graduation level, and 24 students at the PhD level at the university. The existing manpower of the PSTU included 253 teachers, 183 officials and 529 employees. To make residential facilities, five dormitories have been opened for boys and three ones for girls.VC Dr. Swadesh Chandra Samanta said, a tireless working is going on to groom up skilled graduates; aimed at bringing in agriculture prosperity in terms of ensuring food safety, PSTU is spreading new inventory species of crops at the farmers' level; it is the ideal campus for the students from low and middle income classes to carry out their higher studies smoothly; it is an cost-effective learning campus.He further said, the academic cost has also been kept within capacities of the insolvent families; accommodation facilities have been made available for all students; fare-friendly transport services have been arranged for them.The VC also said, in fact, the PSTU has been transformed into a full-fledged digital campus; multiple plans have been undertaken to modernise its library.Like previous years, the 'University Day' will be celebrated in a joyous manner, he maintained.