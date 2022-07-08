Blacksmiths passing busy time in districts



The photo shows the blacksmiths making slaughtering tools in Pabna Town. photo: observer

Their business with their seasonal tools-making is going on in full swing. Usually they make various slaughtering, dissecting and processing tools including knives, machetes and choppers.

The modernity is yet to touch the life of the blacksmiths. Old practice is being applied to making the iron tools.

Iron is burnt in coal fire and made into flare reddish, and it is hammered to make sharp as well as sharp-edging tools of different shapes and different categories. The festivity is also noticed in their tireless tool-making.

PABNA: Both shop-holding blacksmiths and floating ones are passing busy time in making tools and sharpening old ones in the district to earn their yearly bulk livelihood on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Azha.

According to field sources, the profession of black-smithy remained very profitable three to four decades back when there were tremendous demands for iron and steel-made tools, such as sharp edge of plough, wheels of bullock cart, knife, sickle, boti and dao.

But due to introduction of mechanical ploughs, tractors or power tillers, mechanised vehicles and machine-driven harvesters, the use of those age-old iron or steel tools has been obliterated. Thousands of blacksmiths who were used to earn their livelihood by making those indigenous tools for centuries are now shifting to other profession.

According to sources at the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC)-Pabna, there were over 445 blacksmiths in the district 25-30 years back, but now their number has decreased to around 200.

Blacksmith Jonab Ali at Tebunia Bazer in Pabna Sadar Upazila said, now only ahead of Eid-ul-Azha the demand of their products increases.

"We make indispensable household and agricultural appliances like chopper, axe, knife, crowbar, chisel, hammer, saw, spade, cleaver, yoke, shovel, blade, hook, mallet, punch, nail, hoe, sickle, pickaxe, etc. for the people demand," he added.

A visit to densely populated Kalidah-Betepara areas in Pabna Sadar Upazila found frenzy busyness among blacksmiths with momentum tools making and selling.

Kalipada Shaha, 45-year old blacksmith, said, "We remain workless for 10 months of the year. But on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, we become happy."

Another Bibhuti Kumar Karmokar at the Kalidah-Betepara Kamarpara area said, bank loan of easy term may help them make more iron-made goods for marketing at different haats, bazaars and fairs.

Bikas Chandra, a blacksmith from Sujanagar Dakkhinpara Village in Sujanagar Upazila, said a decline in the demand of their products, lack of skilled craftsmen, high prices of raw materials like charcoal, files, cast-iron, steel and other inputs hiked the production cost, making their profession a tough one. He was echoed by Gobinda Kumar Karmokar of Baraipara Kamar Para in Sadar Upazila.

Sharpeners were seen moving door to door for old tools.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A festive tool making is going on in Kamar Palli in Dumuria. There are blacksmith shops in 14 unions in the upazila. A recent visit found them busy working in these factories.

Milon Karmakar and Subhash Karmakar said, prices of these sharp weapons are fixed on the basis of weight and type. Per piece da is selling at Tk 300-600 and knife at Tk 50-150, they added. Tools are also available at different haats and bazaars at Dumuria.

But blacksmiths are deprived of proper profit. The increased prices of iron and coal have enhanced their manufacturing cost.

Also targeting the Eid, seasonal traders have also appeared. They have taken rent of closed shops for one month to make tools. Others are making tools sitting along roadsides and sharpening old ones. After the festival, they just get disappeared.











With Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest festival of the Muslim people, knocking at the door, blacksmiths in different districts of the country are highly busy making animal slaughtering, dissecting and processing tools.Their business with their seasonal tools-making is going on in full swing. Usually they make various slaughtering, dissecting and processing tools including knives, machetes and choppers.The modernity is yet to touch the life of the blacksmiths. Old practice is being applied to making the iron tools.Iron is burnt in coal fire and made into flare reddish, and it is hammered to make sharp as well as sharp-edging tools of different shapes and different categories. The festivity is also noticed in their tireless tool-making.PABNA: Both shop-holding blacksmiths and floating ones are passing busy time in making tools and sharpening old ones in the district to earn their yearly bulk livelihood on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Azha.According to field sources, the profession of black-smithy remained very profitable three to four decades back when there were tremendous demands for iron and steel-made tools, such as sharp edge of plough, wheels of bullock cart, knife, sickle, boti and dao.But due to introduction of mechanical ploughs, tractors or power tillers, mechanised vehicles and machine-driven harvesters, the use of those age-old iron or steel tools has been obliterated. Thousands of blacksmiths who were used to earn their livelihood by making those indigenous tools for centuries are now shifting to other profession.According to sources at the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC)-Pabna, there were over 445 blacksmiths in the district 25-30 years back, but now their number has decreased to around 200.Blacksmith Jonab Ali at Tebunia Bazer in Pabna Sadar Upazila said, now only ahead of Eid-ul-Azha the demand of their products increases."We make indispensable household and agricultural appliances like chopper, axe, knife, crowbar, chisel, hammer, saw, spade, cleaver, yoke, shovel, blade, hook, mallet, punch, nail, hoe, sickle, pickaxe, etc. for the people demand," he added.A visit to densely populated Kalidah-Betepara areas in Pabna Sadar Upazila found frenzy busyness among blacksmiths with momentum tools making and selling.Kalipada Shaha, 45-year old blacksmith, said, "We remain workless for 10 months of the year. But on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, we become happy."Another Bibhuti Kumar Karmokar at the Kalidah-Betepara Kamarpara area said, bank loan of easy term may help them make more iron-made goods for marketing at different haats, bazaars and fairs.Bikas Chandra, a blacksmith from Sujanagar Dakkhinpara Village in Sujanagar Upazila, said a decline in the demand of their products, lack of skilled craftsmen, high prices of raw materials like charcoal, files, cast-iron, steel and other inputs hiked the production cost, making their profession a tough one. He was echoed by Gobinda Kumar Karmokar of Baraipara Kamar Para in Sadar Upazila.Sharpeners were seen moving door to door for old tools.DUMURIA, KHULNA: A festive tool making is going on in Kamar Palli in Dumuria. There are blacksmith shops in 14 unions in the upazila. A recent visit found them busy working in these factories.Milon Karmakar and Subhash Karmakar said, prices of these sharp weapons are fixed on the basis of weight and type. Per piece da is selling at Tk 300-600 and knife at Tk 50-150, they added. Tools are also available at different haats and bazaars at Dumuria.But blacksmiths are deprived of proper profit. The increased prices of iron and coal have enhanced their manufacturing cost.Also targeting the Eid, seasonal traders have also appeared. They have taken rent of closed shops for one month to make tools. Others are making tools sitting along roadsides and sharpening old ones. After the festival, they just get disappeared.