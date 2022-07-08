Six electrocuted in five dists

Six people including a woman have been electrocuted in separate incidents in five districts- Chattogram, Kurigram, Mymensingh, Satkhira and Bogura, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

CHATTOGRAM: A construction worker was electrocuted while working in an under construction building in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Md Delwar Hossain, 22, was the son of Humaion Kabir, a resident of Modunaghat Wapda Colony in the upazila.

Local sources said Delwar Hossain came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was working in an under construction building in the area, which left him critically injured.

Later on, he was rescued and rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A farmer was electrocuted while switching on a water pump in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Ishaq Ali, 57, was a resident of Shimulbari Jokurtol area in the upazila.

Local sources said he came in contact with a live electric wire while switching on a water pump in his house at around 10 am, which left him dead on the spot.

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A worker of Nandail Upazila in the district was electrocuted on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Monir Hossain, 30, son of Shahed Ali, a resident of Dakshin Rasulpur Nadirpar Village in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Aminul Islam said Monir came in contact with an electric wire while setting an electric motor on a roof of an under construction house in Chhapikanda Village under Ishwarganj Upazila, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead, the UP member added.

SATKHIRA: Two young men were electrocuted in Assasuni Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Shamim Hossain, 35, son of Gofur Ali Sardar, a resident of Boikarzuti Village, and Alam Gazi, 25, son of Oziar Gazi, of Srikolos Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Shamim came in contact with a live electric wire when he touched an electric wire during dying his clothes in a fish project in Srikolos Village at around 3pm.

Alam, an employee of the project, was also electrocuted when he was trying to rescue Shamim. Both of them died on the spot.

Being informed, fire service personnel reached the scene and recovered their bodies.

Assasuni PS OC Mominul Islam confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A woman was electrocuted in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday Morning.

The deceased was identified as Mamta Begum, 40, wife of Abdul Kalam Azad, a resident of Banmaricha Village under Kusumbi Union in the upazila.

Locals and the deceased's relatives said Mamata Begum came in contact with an electric wire while working with an electric motor in her house in the morning, which left her dead on the spot.











