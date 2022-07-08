Video
Home Countryside

3 females killed in road mishaps

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Our Correspondents

Two women and a teenage girl have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Chapainawabganj and Chandpur, in two days.
CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A woman and her 13-year-old daughter were killed in a road accident in Dinajpur early Wednesday while going to their Chapainawabganj village home to celebrate Eid.
The deceased were identified as Faima Begum, 30, wife of Mohammad Hossain, and her daughter Beauty Khatun, 13. Mohammad Hossain and his one-and-a-half-year-old son were also injured in the accident.  
Police and local sources said the couple and their children were going to their village home by motorcycle to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with other members of the family. When the motorbike reached in front of M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur at around 5am, an oil-laden lorry hit the vehicle, leaving the woman and her daughter dead on the spot and two others injured.
Fire Service men recovered the bodies and sent those to the Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.
Dinajpur Police Station (PS) Inspector Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.
CHANDPUR: A woman was killed after a truck crushed her in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
Deceased Noorun Nahar, 55, was wife of Shah Jahan, a resident of Dhanua area.
Local sources said a truck hit the woman on the Chandpur-Laxmipur Regional Highway in Dhanua area in the afternoon when she was passing the road, which left her critically injured.
Injured Noorun Nahar was rescued and taken to Chandpur General Hospital, where the on-duty declared her dead.


