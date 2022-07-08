Video
Home Countryside

1,080 farmers at Raipura get free paddy seed, fertiliser

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Our Correspondent

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, July 7: A total of 1,080 farmers in Raipura Upazila of the district have got agriculture high-yielding paddy seed and fertilisers free of costs during Kharip season of 2021-2022. The incentives have been provided under the 2022-2023    season.
A distribution function was held on Monday noon. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Azgor Hossain handed over the incentives. It was attended by Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mostafizur Rahman.
Each farmer has got ten kg DAP and MoP fertilisers and five kg seed.


