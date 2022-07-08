1,080 farmers at Raipura get free paddy seed, fertiliser

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, July 7: A total of 1,080 farmers in Raipura Upazila of the district have got agriculture high-yielding paddy seed and fertilisers free of costs during Kharip season of 2021-2022. The incentives have been provided under the 2022-2023 season.

A distribution function was held on Monday noon. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Azgor Hossain handed over the incentives. It was attended by Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mostafizur Rahman.

Each farmer has got ten kg DAP and MoP fertilisers and five kg seed.











