Cattle markets get momentum in Khulna Division



The cattle market in Khulna City. photo: observer

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) allowed installation of lone makeshift cattle market maintaining health guidelines in the city on July 3, 2022, which began to draw a good number of cattle.

Market operators said, the wholesale cattle traders continued to send livestock at the markets in the city and nine upazilas of the district, from different districts of the division.

"There is no shortage of cattle supply to the markets though there are no Indian cattle this year," Mahmud Chowdhury, a cattle trader who came from Kalia Upazila of Narail, said at Zoragate cattle market at the KCC on Tuesday.

But market observers and buyers said the price of medium-sized cows ranged between Tk 1,50,000 to 2,50,000, and goats were being sold at prices between Tk 25,000 to Tk 35,0000, a price range which appeared a little higher than that of the previous year.

Prince, an owner of a dairy farm, namely 'Saad and Shams Agro Farm' of City's Daulatpur area said, "I have bought 26 cows at Zoragate cattle market. My small-sized cow's price is Tk 62,000, and the price of my biggest ox, name 'Kalu', is Taka 16 lakh while 'Nabab's price is Taka 15 lakh,".

Traders attributed the higher price to the soaring price of animal feed and transport cost.

Bazar Super of KCC M A Mazed said KCC earned over Tk 2 crore selling over 6,940 sacrificial animals last year at KCC's Zoragate makeshift cattle market.

He hoped KCC will earn over Tk 2.5 crore from selling over 10,000 sacrificial animals this year.

Officials said the nine upazilas of the district installed a total of 27 cattle markets and KCC installed lone cattle market in Zoragate area.

Khulna Divisional Livestock Officer Shukhendu Gayeen said, a total of 1, 12,365 sacrificial animals were sold before Eid-ul-Azha last year in the division..

He hoped that selling of sacrificial animals might cross 1, 25,000 this year.

Markets operators installed adequate currency screening machines in all the cattle markets; police said steps were taken to ensure required security in the market places.

Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner (KMP) Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan said, "We have taken three-tire security measures including huge close circuit cameras (CC) at the cattle market."

"Besides, we have introduced a special traffic management system to ease traffic congestion in and around the market in the city," he added.

This year 4, 02,553 cows, 5,916 buffaloes, 9, 55,303 goats, and 36,038 sheep have been reared in the division.











