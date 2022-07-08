Haiti's women footballers dream of international success

MONTERREY, JULY 7: They may be considered international minnows, but women footballers from Haiti hope to finally make their mark on the world stage, helped by their experience playing professionally in Europe.

The move across the Atlantic has been challenging for members of the national team, said Nerilia Mondesir, who has played in France since 2017.

"It's not easy for Haitian women to play football. Opportunities are rare. We have to make sacrifices like leaving our country and family," said the 23-year-old forward who plays for Montpellier HSC.

Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, was devastated by earthquakes in 2010 and 2021.

It has also been rocked by political turmoil -- including the assassination of president Jovenel Moise a year ago -- and a crippling economic crisis.

The hardships have prompted waves of Haitians to leave, many of them heading for the United States in search of the American dream.

Haiti's football scene has also been shaken by scandal.

In 2020, the country's football federation president Yves Jean-Bart was banned for life by world body FIFA over allegations that he had sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors. -AFP











