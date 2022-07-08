Video
BCB to set long term plan on development in Test cricket

All senior players but Shakib available for Zimbabwe tour

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Sports Reporter

BCB's Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Younus.

The downing trend of Bangladesh in Test cricket performances becomes a big concern for the BCB, the apex body of the country's cricket. The BCB is going to form a working group for finding way the possible panacea for the elite format of the game.  
"We can't perform in Test cricket to our expected extent," the BCB's Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Younus told journalists on Thursday at Mirpur.  "We couldn't do well in South Africa and now failed in West Indies".
"We are worried about it and the BCB President formed a working group in this regard," he added.
Regarding the members of working group he said, "Everyone needs to be concern on the issue. We, the Cricket Operations, Game Development Unit, HP Unit, Age committee chairman  will sit together after the Eid Ul Azha".
Bangladesh ace all-rounder and the current Test captain Shakib Al Hasan is often seen to skip Test series. Mustafizur Rahman also showed reluctance on red-ball games recently. The BCB's working group therefore will work on the issue which will increase player's interest for Test cricket. Jala said, "We have to set a long term plan on how to do well in Test cricket. In order to increase player's interest on Test cricket, we want to focus on the incensement of facilities and take other related initiatives".
"We must work on the issues so that the players in the Test team can concentrate in the game fully. Many a players are interested to play shorter formats. But we are going to sit for finding out some ways to work on those who are interested about Test cricket more and have dedication for the game," he explained.
However, Bangladesh National Cricket team is now in West Indies to play two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20i matches. They will travel to Zimbabwe soon after their mission in the Caribbean Islands. Will the senior players going to skip the tour? "All the senior players are available and want to play," Jalal replied. "Shakib is not playing there which he informed us earlier".
The BCB official informed that they sit with the selection panel on the issue of the squad for the Zimbabwe tour. He further said, "For this reason we sat with the selectors today and they have finalized a squad where all the players are available".
Bangladesh are scheduled to leave on July 22 for the tour. After a warm-up One-day game on July 25 they will play three ODI matches on July 28, 30 and August 1. The three T20Is will be played on  August 4, 6 and 8 respectively and all matches will be hosted in Harare.


