Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 July, 2022, 6:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Undercover 'spotters' at Edgbaston in bid to combat racism

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

LONDON, JULY 7: Cricket officials are to deploy undercover spotters into the crowd at Edgbaston during Saturday's Twenty20 international between England and India in a bid to combat racist abuse.
Warwickshire, the English county whse headquarters are at the Birmingham ground, have announced several measures in a bid to stamp out racism after several fans reported incidents of abuse during England's recent Test match against India at Edgbaston.
Police have already launched inquiries into allegations of racist remarks made on Monday, the fourth day of five, which ended with England winning a dramatic match by seven wickets.
"Undercover football crowd-style spotters will be placed throughout the stadium to listen out for abusive behaviour and report it for immediate action," said a Warwickshire statement.
Stuart Cain, Warwickshire's chief executive, said the club had to do more to combat the kind of incidents that marred the Test match.
"Nearly 100,000 people watched one of the most exciting Test matches in recent history earlier this week," he said.
"But we cannot hide from the mindless racist abuse experienced by some fans following India in the Eric Hollies Stand.
"These unacceptable actions by a small number of people have overshadowed a superb sporting contest, and those responsible do not deserve to be part of the cricket family.
"We need to work harder as people, as well as a venue, to take responsibility for ensuring that everyone feels safe and welcome when watching the game."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal unsure he will be fit to face Kyrgios in Wimbledon semi
Record crowd sees England women off to winning start at Euro 2022
Australia consider Maxwell as spin all-rounder for second Test
Haiti's women footballers dream of international success
BCB to set long term plan on development in Test cricket
Theekshana in line for Test debut after Sri Lanka's Covid outbreak
Undercover 'spotters' at Edgbaston in bid to combat racism
Mahmudullah hopes spinners shine in 3rd T20I


Latest News
Quader urges all to address load shedding with patience
Motorcyclist held while crossing Padma Bridge
Dhaka WASA increases water price by 5%
SC to launch biometric entry/exit from August 1
Govt issues eight directives for Eid celebration
Sitakunda fire: Eight bodies identified by DNA test
Man's throat-slit body found in Kurigram
Less than 40pc people get power before AL govt assumed office: Hasan
School girl gangrape in N'ganj: Accused makes confession
Son hacked dead by father in Natore
Most Read News
Humanity at risk, Russia warns
Global Covid cases surpass 557 million
Biden wants to rescind designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally
Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine's Donbas
8.58pc students pass DU Gha unit entry test
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the country's first university
Power outage: Back to square one
Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton
Competition Miss and ‘Mrs Plus BD’ in July
Significance of Hajj in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft