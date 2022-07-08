Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 July, 2022, 6:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mahmudullah hopes spinners shine in 3rd T20I

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

Mahmudullah Riyad speaks ahead of the third T20i against hosts West Indies on Wednesday. photo:: screenshot

Mahmudullah Riyad speaks ahead of the third T20i against hosts West Indies on Wednesday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh T20I captain Mahmudullah Riyad said he is hoping that the spinners would do better on the wicket of Providence Stadium in Guyana.
Bangladesh will take on the hosts West Indies in the third T20I on Thursday night aiming to level up the series.
The first match of the series was washed away due to heavy rain. The hosts won the second match by 35 runs and they are leading by 1-0 in the series. Now, Bangladesh has only one way to level the series- to win the final match.
"Spinners can do well on this wicket," Mahmudullah said before the match. "I've previously played ODI here and saw that the wicket of this venue is traditionally dry which is helpful for the spinners."
But the Bangladesh team is yet to decide how the team will look. "Still, we have to think about many things. The condition might change if it rains here on the match day. We will decide about our playing XI later," Mahmudullah added.
If the condition remains dry, Bangladesh might bring Nasum Ahmed, the left-arm spinner, back to the playing XI.
Before the T20I series, Bangladesh played a two-match Test series against the West Indies and lost both matches.
After the T20I series, Bangladesh will take on the hosts in a three-match ODI series starting from July 10. The other matches will be played on July 13 and 16.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal unsure he will be fit to face Kyrgios in Wimbledon semi
Record crowd sees England women off to winning start at Euro 2022
Australia consider Maxwell as spin all-rounder for second Test
Haiti's women footballers dream of international success
BCB to set long term plan on development in Test cricket
Theekshana in line for Test debut after Sri Lanka's Covid outbreak
Undercover 'spotters' at Edgbaston in bid to combat racism
Mahmudullah hopes spinners shine in 3rd T20I


Latest News
Quader urges all to address load shedding with patience
Motorcyclist held while crossing Padma Bridge
Dhaka WASA increases water price by 5%
SC to launch biometric entry/exit from August 1
Govt issues eight directives for Eid celebration
Sitakunda fire: Eight bodies identified by DNA test
Man's throat-slit body found in Kurigram
Less than 40pc people get power before AL govt assumed office: Hasan
School girl gangrape in N'ganj: Accused makes confession
Son hacked dead by father in Natore
Most Read News
Humanity at risk, Russia warns
Global Covid cases surpass 557 million
Biden wants to rescind designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally
Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine's Donbas
8.58pc students pass DU Gha unit entry test
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the country's first university
Power outage: Back to square one
Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton
Competition Miss and ‘Mrs Plus BD’ in July
Significance of Hajj in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft