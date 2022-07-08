Mahmudullah hopes spinners shine in 3rd T20I



Mahmudullah Riyad speaks ahead of the third T20i against hosts West Indies on Wednesday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh will take on the hosts West Indies in the third T20I on Thursday night aiming to level up the series.

The first match of the series was washed away due to heavy rain. The hosts won the second match by 35 runs and they are leading by 1-0 in the series. Now, Bangladesh has only one way to level the series- to win the final match.

"Spinners can do well on this wicket," Mahmudullah said before the match. "I've previously played ODI here and saw that the wicket of this venue is traditionally dry which is helpful for the spinners."

But the Bangladesh team is yet to decide how the team will look. "Still, we have to think about many things. The condition might change if it rains here on the match day. We will decide about our playing XI later," Mahmudullah added.

If the condition remains dry, Bangladesh might bring Nasum Ahmed, the left-arm spinner, back to the playing XI.

Before the T20I series, Bangladesh played a two-match Test series against the West Indies and lost both matches.

After the T20I series, Bangladesh will take on the hosts in a three-match ODI series starting from July 10. The other matches will be played on July 13 and 16. -UNB













Bangladesh T20I captain Mahmudullah Riyad said he is hoping that the spinners would do better on the wicket of Providence Stadium in Guyana.Bangladesh will take on the hosts West Indies in the third T20I on Thursday night aiming to level up the series.The first match of the series was washed away due to heavy rain. The hosts won the second match by 35 runs and they are leading by 1-0 in the series. Now, Bangladesh has only one way to level the series- to win the final match."Spinners can do well on this wicket," Mahmudullah said before the match. "I've previously played ODI here and saw that the wicket of this venue is traditionally dry which is helpful for the spinners."But the Bangladesh team is yet to decide how the team will look. "Still, we have to think about many things. The condition might change if it rains here on the match day. We will decide about our playing XI later," Mahmudullah added.If the condition remains dry, Bangladesh might bring Nasum Ahmed, the left-arm spinner, back to the playing XI.Before the T20I series, Bangladesh played a two-match Test series against the West Indies and lost both matches.After the T20I series, Bangladesh will take on the hosts in a three-match ODI series starting from July 10. The other matches will be played on July 13 and 16. -UNB