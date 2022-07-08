Video
Friday, 8 July, 2022
Sports

BCB to minimise salary gap between male, female cricketers

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports reporter

Cricket New Zealand (CNZ) recently announced equal match fees for their male and female cricketers as the first among the cricket playing nations in the world. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is working to reduce the gap as well.
"Match fees will be increased," BCB's Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus told journalists on Thursday.
"Our board president noticed the fact and told us about it. The proposal regarding salary enhancement is already placed on the board. We must try to take it as close as possible to male players," he added.
The Tigresses made immense progress despite less number of international matches and insufficient facilities. They even clinched the title of Asia Cup beating mighty India. The girls in Red and Green also beat Pakistan in their maiden World Cup this year. The BCB expect more success from the Tigresses.
"We are expecting that our women will make more progress. They are doing better now and become more professional," he added.
There have a long queue of international coaches for the male team, a good number of programs including the HP teams, Bangladesh Tigers and the A-team to create strong pipeline beside multi tier domestic tournaments including a franchise tournament. Comparing to those, there has a single professional domestic league for the girls and there is no other development programme although the BCB have a plan to introduce franchise tournament for girls in near future.
"We have a distinctive wing for women's cricket," Jalal revealed. "But the board is also concern about it".
"The programs for the girls should be increased," he suggested.
In Bangladesh A-plus category male players get more than 10 lakhs per month for each format while an A-grade ODI player's salary is BDT six lakhs. Even the lowest category players, D-graders get BDT three lakhs monthly. Comparing to the numbers, the girls get a very negligible amount as a tor graded woman player's salary is BDT 80 thousand and the D-grade players get BDT 30,000 only.
The BCB is now in a strong position to reduce the discrimination. In this regard Jalal said, "We must want to increase their salary. It might not be close to the male players but the difference should be minimized".







