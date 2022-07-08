Probe holds BM Container Depot, govt monitoring agencies responsible

CHATTOGRAM July 7: One of the six probe committees formed by different authorities submitted report on the fire and explosions at the privately-run BM Container Depot at Sitakunda in Chattogram after a month of the incident that killed at least 50 people and injured over 200.

Investigation committee of the Chattogram Divisional Commissioner submitted its report to the Divisional Commissioner Ashrafuddin Ahmed on Wednesday. The Chief of the probe body Mizanur Rahman handed over the 278-page report.

The report mentioned that the negligence of the Container depot authority and the different government agencies concerned had been responsible for such a devastating incident in the Depot.

The report also mentioned that the incident took place due to hydrogen Peroxide.

The committee interrogated 24 persons related with the incident.

Prof Dr Debashish Palit, Chairman of Chemistry of CU, DC Farukul Huq of CMP Counter Terrorism Unit, CID Special Police Superintendent Muhammad Shahnewaz Khaled were among the members of the committee.

Six committees had been formed by different authorities to probe the cause of the fire and explosions at the privately-run BM Container Depot on June 6.

The probe committees were formed by the Chattogram divisional commissioner, the Chattogram district administration, the Chattogram Port Authority and the Chattogram Customs authorities, the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments and Fire Service. But other five committees didn't submit reports even though their extended deadline for submitting reports expired days ago.

It is reported that all other committees have finalised their probe reports.

The fire started at the BM Container Depot, 20km north of Chattogram Port, at 9:25pm on June 4 after unauthorised hydrogen peroxide stored in some containers exploded which had been extinguished on June 8. Al Razi Chemical Complex Ltd, a sister concern of the depot owner Smart Group of Industries, owned the hydrogen peroxide containers. Meanwhile, Sitakunda police Sub-Inspector Ashraf Siddique on June 8 filed a case against eight employees of the depot three days after the fire.

The owners of the depot and Al Razi Chemical Complex Ltd were spared in the case.

The BM Container Depot, a Netherland-Bangladesh joint venture, was set up as an inland container depot that had been in operation since May 2011. It is one of 19 such container depots in Chattogram.

The Chairman of the depot is Dutch businessman Bert Pronk, who also has other investments in Bangladesh, while its Managing Director is Mustafizur Rahman of the Smart Group of Industries.

Chattogram South district Awami League treasurer Muzibur Rahman, also the editor of the Chattogram local daily Purbodesh, is an owner of Al Raz i Chemical Complex Ltd and a Director of the BM Container Depot.