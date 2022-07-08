Choppers, knives become dearer as Eid approaches

The prices of choppers and knives went up this year in the market compared to last year due to an increase in the price of iron ingots. Ahead of this Eid-ul-Azha the prices of these two meat-cutting appliances have been hiked by vendors on various pretexts.

However, sellers say that the prices of these products have gone up due to the increase in the prices of raw materials.

While visiting different blacksmith shops in the capital on Thursday this correspondent found these artisans are taking Tk 200 more per piece of medium size choppers and knives. Not only that, they are also asking for unusual prices for small and big size knives, the buyers claimed.

Admitting that the price has gone up, one seller said the price of per kg iron has gone up by Tk 100 as compared to the previous year. And the price of coal has also risen abnormally. They used to buy coal in sacks for Tk 800 to Tk 900 last year. That now has to be brought from Tk 1,800 to Tk 2,000. Even then the quality of coal is not good. And we survive by doing business because there is a little bit of buying and selling during the year.

And since people don't buy these all year round, it seems unusual for them to see a slight increase in prices, he said.

Sources said that on the ground that chapati made of cast iron is being sold at Tk 300 and chapati made of wrought iron at Tk 600 per kg. And small knives are being sold at a price ranging from Tk 80 to a maximum of Tk 300.













