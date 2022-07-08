Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 July, 2022, 6:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

31 dengue patients hospitalised

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186

Thirty-one new dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Thursday morning as cases are on the rise in Bangladesh.
Of them, 28 were hospitalised in Dhaka division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). As many as 132 dengue patients, including 124 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. The dengue cases are rising in the capital allegedly due to insufficient measures taken by the two Dhaka city corporations for preventing mosquito-borne diseases like dengue.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Probe holds BM Container Depot, govt monitoring agencies responsible
PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the newly constructed eight-storey building
Choppers, knives become dearer as Eid approaches
31 dengue patients hospitalised
Sale of sacrificial animal yet to pick up
Dhaka’s air improves to moderate level
Writ filed seeking probe into  Tk 12cr legal fee taking
32 more dengue patients hospitalised


Latest News
Quader urges all to address load shedding with patience
Motorcyclist held while crossing Padma Bridge
Dhaka WASA increases water price by 5%
SC to launch biometric entry/exit from August 1
Govt issues eight directives for Eid celebration
Sitakunda fire: Eight bodies identified by DNA test
Man's throat-slit body found in Kurigram
Less than 40pc people get power before AL govt assumed office: Hasan
School girl gangrape in N'ganj: Accused makes confession
Son hacked dead by father in Natore
Most Read News
Humanity at risk, Russia warns
Global Covid cases surpass 557 million
Biden wants to rescind designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally
Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine's Donbas
8.58pc students pass DU Gha unit entry test
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the country's first university
Power outage: Back to square one
Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton
Competition Miss and ‘Mrs Plus BD’ in July
Significance of Hajj in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft