31 dengue patients hospitalised

Thirty-one new dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Thursday morning as cases are on the rise in Bangladesh.

Of them, 28 were hospitalised in Dhaka division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). As many as 132 dengue patients, including 124 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. The dengue cases are rising in the capital allegedly due to insufficient measures taken by the two Dhaka city corporations for preventing mosquito-borne diseases like dengue.




















