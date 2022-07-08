Sale of sacrificial animal yet to pick up



The sale of sacrificial animals has been ramping up over the past few days, with sellers expecting demand to peak as Eid-ul-Azha is just two days away. The photo shows sacrificial animals in line at Gabtoli cattle Market in the capital on Thursday. photo : Observer

Buyers said that the price of the animal is higher at the moment. The sellers claim that due to the increased price of cattle feed, cattle rearing has become expensive this year.

Cattle vendors are expecting more sales of sacrificial animals today, while buyers are expecting the prices of sacrificial animals may fall today.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, 21 cattle markets of two city corporations of Dhaka have been set up. A total of 10 cattle markets, including the permanent market at Gabtali, are located in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area. Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has 11 haats including the permanent haat of Demra Sarulia.

All these permanent and temporary cattle markets are already full of cows, goats, buffaloes and sheep. Sacrificial animal available worth of Tk 60 thousand to Tk 25 lakh in these makeshift cattle markets.

In DNCC Mohammadpur Basila Haat, it is seen that the whole market is full of sacrificial animals. Among the sacrificial animal the number of cows is more. Small, medium to large cows are available at the market. Cows worth of Tk 60 thousand to Tk15 lakh are available in the market.

Mansur Mia brought 26 large and medium size cows to Mohammadpur Haat. He told the Daily Observer, "There are very few buyers in the market. Most of those who have come are priced at medium-sized cows. The price that buyers say of big cows will not recover the cost of roaring cows."

Mentioning to a bull weighing 1,000 kg, Mansur Mia said, "I bought it a year ago for Tk 350,000. Now buyers are pricing it Tk 450,000. However, a large bull feed costs around Tk 10,000 to Tk 15,000 per month."

Karim Bepari has brought 26 cows from Gafargaon to DSCC Dholaikhal cattle market. He said, "Buyers who are coming here are checking out the price of the cattle. The sale of cows will be increased on Friday."

Mosaddek Rahman, came to Dholaikhal Haat to buy cow, said, "Sellers are demanding Tk 1 lakh for a small cow. If the price of cows is kept in this way, I cannot effort to buy a sacrificial cow this year. So I have decided to buy a cow on Friday or Saturday if the price falls down."











