City Bank signs deal with IFAD Group

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Desk

City Bank has signed an agreement with IFAD Group for Employee Banking facility. The signing ceremony was held recently at the IFAD Tower in Tejgaon.
The higher management of IFAD group will also avail Citygem Priority banking facilities under this agreement, says a press release.
Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of City Bank and Taskeen Ahmed, Group Deputy Managing Director of IFAD Group signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Among others, Md. Arup Haider, Head of Retail Banking, Mohammad Mahmud Gony, Head of Commercial Banking, Fahria Huque, Head of Citygem Priority Banking, Hasan Uddin Ahmed, Head of Employee of City Bank and the senior  officials from both organizations were present in the event.



