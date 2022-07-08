Video
SIBL approves 10pc dividend

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) approved 10 percent dividend (5pc cash & 5pc stock) for the financial year 2021 at its 27th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday through the virtual platform, says a press release.
Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of the Board of Directors, presided over the meeting. Vice Chairman, Directors and shareholders of the Bank were present in the meeting. Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam, Additional Managing Director and Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank were also present in the meeting.
The shareholders expressed their satisfaction for the performance of the bank and suggested different guidelines on the virtual meeting. The AGM was conducted by the Company Secretary (CC) Md. Nazmul Ahsan, FCS.
The Chairman of the Bank in his opening remarks said that SIBL has been maintaining a steady growth despite worldwide economic slowdown. The bank is very much aware of its responsibilities towards all stakeholders. He is strongly optimistic about the continuation of the growth of the Bank.
The Managing Director and CEO expressed his thanks and gratitude to the      Board of Directors, shareholders, stakeholders and employees. He expected that the shareholders and clients would continue to support like previous years to keep up the growth trend in future. He deeply believes that SIBL will achieve its desired goals under the prudent guidance of the Board of Directors.







