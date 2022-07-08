Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 July, 2022, 6:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India tightens flour exports after global wheat shortage

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

NEW DELHI, July 7: India will impose restrictions on the export of flour in a fresh move to insulate domestic markets from a global wheat crisis.
Wheat grain exports were severely curtailed in May to shore up national food reserves following global shortages and surging prices triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has said flour exporters will need to seek prior government approval to maintain quality and stabilise domestic prices.
"Global supply disruptions in wheat and wheat flour have created many new players and has led to price fluctuations and potential quality related issues," the regulator said in a notice issued Wednesday. "Therefore, it is imperative to maintain the quality of wheat flour exports from India."
India banned all exports of wheat grain without government approval in May, sparking a record surge in global prices and condemnation from other countries.
Russia and Ukraine together account for almost a quarter of the global wheat supply but their ongoing war has disrupted the supply chain and caused a worldwide shortage.
Wheat is the main cereal crop in India, which is the world's second-biggest wheat producer after China.
India produced 109 million tonnes of wheat last year but only exported around seven million tonnes.
A punishing heatwave in March and April led to a drop of around five percent in the wheat harvest, prompting fears of shortages in the domestic market.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank signs deal with IFAD Group
BANKING EVENTS
SIBL approves 10pc dividend
India tightens flour exports after global wheat shortage
StanChart, UCEP start job integration for flood, C-19-hit people
Business Events
Concreting of Unit-1 inner dome of Rooppur NPP complete
FBCCI for power rationing for uninterrupted production


Latest News
Quader urges all to address load shedding with patience
Motorcyclist held while crossing Padma Bridge
Dhaka WASA increases water price by 5%
SC to launch biometric entry/exit from August 1
Govt issues eight directives for Eid celebration
Sitakunda fire: Eight bodies identified by DNA test
Man's throat-slit body found in Kurigram
Less than 40pc people get power before AL govt assumed office: Hasan
School girl gangrape in N'ganj: Accused makes confession
Son hacked dead by father in Natore
Most Read News
Humanity at risk, Russia warns
Global Covid cases surpass 557 million
Biden wants to rescind designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally
Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine's Donbas
8.58pc students pass DU Gha unit entry test
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the country's first university
Power outage: Back to square one
Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton
Competition Miss and ‘Mrs Plus BD’ in July
Significance of Hajj in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft