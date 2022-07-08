StanChart, UCEP start job integration for flood, C-19-hit people

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) and UCEP Bangladesh (UCEP) have launched a re-skilling and employment reintegration programme for individuals whose livelihoods have been impacted by COVID-19 and by recent flooding in areas of northern Bangladesh. Under this partnership, 500 beneficiaries in the Sylhet district will receive market-driven vocational training, says a press release.

The programme caters to individuals who have lost their jobs and source of income in recent months. Of the 500 selected beneficiaries, 278 are individuals looking to recover from the pandemic, while the remaining 222 are individuals who have been displaced and impacted by this year's devasting floods. Female beneficiaries and beneficiaries residing in rural locales were prioritised during the selection process.

StanChart Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy Said: "We are happy to continue our partnership with UCEP, and to play a role in equipping people with the necessary skills and resources they need for a prosperous future."

UCEP Bangladesh Executive Director Dr. Md. Abdul Karim said: "We are thankful to Standard Chartered Bangladesh for their continuing support to expand the re-skilling and reintegration programme, which helps the youth and young adults who have lost their job due to the COVID pandemic."

The material to be taught as part of the re-skilling and employment reintegration programme has been developed by UCEP Bangladesh following a number of assessments and studies which have identified skill related gaps across both the formal and informal sector. The current programme is designed to prepare participants and to equip them with the skills required to meet the current and future demands of the job market.

Raising awareness about the environment and working to combat climate change has been a top priority for the StanChart given the extreme risk the climate crisis poses to communities across Bangladesh. The world today is grappling with challenges that are unprecedented - both in terms of scope and scale.

While the mounting health crisis is undoubtedly a major challenge, it is one of many. Depressed economic activity as a result of the pandemic continues to put distressed communities in jeopardy, forcing individuals to deal with health and safety concerns in conjunction with financial stress and uncertainty.

To deal with immediate challenges brought on by the pandemic, Standard Chartered is working with development sector partners to deliver aid and essentials to hard-hit communities and to support frontline health services. To enable longer-term recovery, the Bank is focused on empowering communities via education, skills development, workforce reintegration, health interventions, and digital innovation.











