Friday, 8 July, 2022, 6:22 AM
Home Business

Concreting of Unit-1 inner dome of Rooppur NPP complete

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Special Correspondent

The concreting work of the inner containment dome of Unit 1, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant RNPP) has been completed, Rosatom press release said.
The inner containment is one of the main elements of the NPP safety system. It not only protects the reactor compartment but also provides support to the pipelines penetrations and the polar crane, which is used for servicing the reactor.
Rooppur NPP with two generation 3+ VVER-1200 reactors is being constructed under the Russian design. General designer and the general contractor of the project is the Rosatom  State Corporation Engineering Division. The plant will have total capacity of 2400 MW.
 "Concreting of inner containment dome is the final stage of construction of the passive safety system.  Next stage works include CPS strands tensioning and the containment testing", said Alexey Deriy, Vice President of ASE and Director of Rooppur NPP construction project.
Over 3200 cubic meters of concrete was laid in the structure of more than 17.6 meters high with diameter of 42.8 meters at the base. The works were performed by RosSEM Trust, part of Rosatom Engineering Division.  


