FBCCI for power rationing for uninterrupted production

As power shortage is seriously hitting the business, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Md Jashim Uddin has called for power rationing to keep production in factories uninterrupted.

He said the factories are now experiencing unusual production disruption due to load shedding.

The Federation Chief made this call at the third meeting of the standing committee on Power, Energy and Utilities held at FBCCI on Wednesday. He also called for a short, medium and long term roadmap to ensure energy security, said a press release.

The FBCCI Vice-President M A Momen said, Bangladesh is now more developed in the energy sector than before. He called upon all to work together to deal with the power crisis.

Director-In-Charge of the committee Abul Kasem Khan stressed the need forgiving emphasis on coal-fired power generation. He called for reconsideration of the agreements in the energy sector in the context of global scenarios.

Chairman of the Committee and Managing Director of Energypac Power Generation Ltd. Humayun Rashid said the energy sector will create huge employment in future; hence the sector needs more concentration from the policy

makers.

FBCCI Directors Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal and Md Naser also spoke at the meeting. Directors Hafez Harun, Amzad Hussain, Committee Co-chairmen Salauddin Yousuf, Mahfuzul Hoque Shah and members of the committee were also present.



















