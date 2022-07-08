Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 July, 2022, 6:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI for power rationing for uninterrupted production

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

As power shortage is seriously hitting the business, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Md Jashim Uddin has called for power rationing to keep production in factories uninterrupted.
He said the factories are now experiencing unusual production disruption due to load shedding.
The Federation Chief made this call at the third meeting of the standing committee on Power, Energy and Utilities held at FBCCI on Wednesday. He also called for a short, medium and long term roadmap to ensure energy security, said a press release.
The FBCCI Vice-President M A Momen said, Bangladesh is now more developed in the energy sector than before. He called upon all to work together to deal with the power crisis.
Director-In-Charge of the committee Abul Kasem Khan stressed the need forgiving emphasis on coal-fired power generation. He called for reconsideration of the agreements in the energy sector in the context of global scenarios.
Chairman of the Committee and Managing Director of Energypac Power Generation Ltd. Humayun Rashid said the energy sector will create huge employment in future; hence the sector needs more concentration from the policy
makers.
FBCCI Directors Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal and Md Naser also spoke at the meeting. Directors Hafez Harun, Amzad Hussain, Committee Co-chairmen Salauddin Yousuf, Mahfuzul Hoque Shah and members of the committee were also present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank signs deal with IFAD Group
BANKING EVENTS
SIBL approves 10pc dividend
India tightens flour exports after global wheat shortage
StanChart, UCEP start job integration for flood, C-19-hit people
Business Events
Concreting of Unit-1 inner dome of Rooppur NPP complete
FBCCI for power rationing for uninterrupted production


Latest News
Quader urges all to address load shedding with patience
Motorcyclist held while crossing Padma Bridge
Dhaka WASA increases water price by 5%
SC to launch biometric entry/exit from August 1
Govt issues eight directives for Eid celebration
Sitakunda fire: Eight bodies identified by DNA test
Man's throat-slit body found in Kurigram
Less than 40pc people get power before AL govt assumed office: Hasan
School girl gangrape in N'ganj: Accused makes confession
Son hacked dead by father in Natore
Most Read News
Humanity at risk, Russia warns
Global Covid cases surpass 557 million
Biden wants to rescind designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally
Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine's Donbas
8.58pc students pass DU Gha unit entry test
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the country's first university
Power outage: Back to square one
Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton
Competition Miss and ‘Mrs Plus BD’ in July
Significance of Hajj in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft