Imo, its users donate $50,000 to flood victims thru BRAC

Responsible global brand imo has extended flood-aid and donation campaigns for the inundated regions through a partnership with BRAC.

Through a signature program called "Dakche Amar Desh" (Bangladesh is Calling), the two organizations have teamed up to stand beside individuals and families that have lost their precious belongings to the catastrophe.

As a part of this benevolent gesture, imo and its users are set to make a donation worth $ 50,000 through "Dakche Amar Desh".

On this note, Md. Masud Rana, Senior Marketing Manager from imo Bangladesh said - "We have partnered with another notable organization - BRAC - to stand beside those who lost their houses, livestock, shops, farmlands etc.".

Tushar Bhowmik, Chief Financial Officer, BRAC, said, 'This contribution will afford affected families some respite from their ongoing miseries and set an exemplary direction for a similar international organization to demonstrate its social commitment.''

Through the "Dakche Amar Desh" campaign, near 60 thousand families have received dry food, water and other essentials. 780 thousand water purification tablets have been distributed to prevent waterborne diseases.

Plans have been laid to reach 40 thousand families wish financial support. Besides the collaboration, imo has set up a dedicated Channel named "Bangladesh Relief" to facilitate relief and donation collection for the victims. From June 23 to 25, 2022, the brand called upon users to donate to people in need and successfully raised USD 12,851. Previously, imo also rolled out a free-data donation campaign where they offered free data worth BDT 40,00,000 to users within the Sylhet division.











