

Chevron helps flood affected people in Sylhet

As part of the initiative to support the flood-affected people of Habiganj, Sylhet and Sunamganj districts, Chevron Bangladesh recently provided one week's emergency supplies to around 14000 families and additional 240,000 oral saline and water purification tablets.

Chevron Bangladesh provided support to the affected families currently staying in the flood shelters in the 3 districts of Sylhet, in collaboration with local administrators and relief committees of the flood affected areas.

Muhammad Imrul Kabir, Director of Corporate Affairs in Chevron Bangladesh, said, "As a socially responsible organization, we must stand by the flood-affected families at this critical time. If we all work together, we can alleviate the suffering of the affected community."







