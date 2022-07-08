Video
Chevron helps flood affected people in Sylhet

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

In response to the recent devastating flood in Sylhet, as a responsible corporate citizen, Chevron Bangladesh, the largest producer of natural gas in the country, extended its hand to support flood-affected communities in three districts of the Sylhet division to help fight the ordeal through relief, says a press release.
As part of the initiative to support the flood-affected people of Habiganj, Sylhet and Sunamganj districts, Chevron Bangladesh recently provided one week's emergency supplies to around 14000 families and additional 240,000 oral saline and water purification tablets.
Chevron Bangladesh provided support to the affected families currently staying in the flood shelters in the 3 districts of Sylhet, in collaboration with local administrators and relief committees of the flood affected areas.
Muhammad Imrul Kabir, Director of Corporate Affairs in Chevron Bangladesh, said, "As a socially responsible organization, we must stand by the flood-affected families at this critical time. If we all work together, we can alleviate the suffering of the affected community."


