Friday, 8 July, 2022
Rukhmila Zaman re-elected as UCB chairperson

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

(From left to right) Re-elected Chairman of UCB Rukhmila Zaman, newly elected Vice-Chairman Bashir Ahmed, re-elected Executive Committee Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury and re-elected Risk Management Committee Chairman M. A. Sabur.

(From left to right) Re-elected Chairman of UCB Rukhmila Zaman, newly elected Vice-Chairman Bashir Ahmed, re-elected Executive Committee Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury and re-elected Risk Management Committee Chairman M. A. Sabur.

Young women entrepreneur and Managing Director of Aramit Group Rukhmila Zaman has been unanimously re-elected as the Chairman of United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) in the 472nd Board Meeting held on Wednesday at the Corporate Office of UCB.
Spectacular entrepreneur Bashir Ahmed has been elected as Vice-Chairman of UCB. Young and dynamic industrialist of the country, Director of Ronny Chemical Industries Ltd, Chairman of Navana Pharmaceuticals Limited, Chairman of UCB Fintech Company Limited UPAY, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury has been re-elected as Chairman of Executive Committee of UCB.
Distinguished entrepreneur, M. A. Sabur has been re-elected as Chairman of the Risk Management Committee of UCB, one of the finest private commercial Banks of the country with prudent leadership of its far-sighted Board of Directors.


