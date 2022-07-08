Samsung launches fridges having amazing features

Samsung Consumer Electronics (Samsung) launched Meet the Eid campaign with refrigerators having amazing features including SpaceMax Technology, Twin Cooling Plus Technology and more are available with exciting offers.

Their refrigerators are equipped with SpaceMax Technology that allows more storage with a spacious interior. The walls are made thinner, and a minimal amount of high-efficiency insulation is used to ensure more space without increasing the external dimensions or compromising energy efficiency, says a press release.

During the campaign period, customers can enjoy a cashback offer of up to BDT 9,000 on the purchase of selected Refrigerators in addition to exchange offers of up to BDT 23,000. Moreover, they will also be subject to a nine pieces gift set consisting of food storage boxes.

The refrigerators also boast a Twin Cooling Plus" technology, that accounts for "15 days' freshness," which contains Double Evaporator and Double Cooling Fan for both the fridge and freezer compartments, cooling the compartments separately to prevent odor from spreading from freezer to fridge. The All-around Cooling System within the refrigerator continually checks and blows cold air through strategically designed multiple vents, which cool the entire fridge evenly from corner to corner.



















