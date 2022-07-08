Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 July, 2022, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung launches fridges having amazing features

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Samsung Consumer Electronics (Samsung) launched Meet the Eid campaign with refrigerators having amazing features including SpaceMax Technology, Twin Cooling Plus Technology and more are available with exciting offers.
Their refrigerators are equipped with SpaceMax Technology that allows more storage with a spacious interior. The walls are made thinner, and a minimal amount of high-efficiency insulation is used to ensure more space without increasing the external dimensions or compromising energy efficiency, says a press release.
During the campaign period, customers can enjoy a cashback offer of up to BDT 9,000 on the purchase of selected Refrigerators in addition to exchange offers of up to BDT 23,000. Moreover, they will also be subject to a nine pieces gift set consisting of food storage boxes.
The refrigerators also boast a Twin Cooling Plus" technology, that accounts for "15 days' freshness," which contains Double Evaporator and Double Cooling Fan for both the fridge and freezer compartments, cooling the compartments separately to prevent odor from spreading from freezer to fridge. The All-around Cooling System within the refrigerator continually checks and blows cold air through strategically designed multiple vents, which cool the entire fridge evenly from corner to corner.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank signs deal with IFAD Group
BANKING EVENTS
SIBL approves 10pc dividend
India tightens flour exports after global wheat shortage
StanChart, UCEP start job integration for flood, C-19-hit people
Business Events
Concreting of Unit-1 inner dome of Rooppur NPP complete
FBCCI for power rationing for uninterrupted production


Latest News
Quader urges all to address load shedding with patience
Motorcyclist held while crossing Padma Bridge
Dhaka WASA increases water price by 5%
SC to launch biometric entry/exit from August 1
Govt issues eight directives for Eid celebration
Sitakunda fire: Eight bodies identified by DNA test
Man's throat-slit body found in Kurigram
Less than 40pc people get power before AL govt assumed office: Hasan
School girl gangrape in N'ganj: Accused makes confession
Son hacked dead by father in Natore
Most Read News
Humanity at risk, Russia warns
Global Covid cases surpass 557 million
Biden wants to rescind designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally
Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine's Donbas
8.58pc students pass DU Gha unit entry test
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the country's first university
Power outage: Back to square one
Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton
Competition Miss and ‘Mrs Plus BD’ in July
Significance of Hajj in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft