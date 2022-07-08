Video
Friday, 8 July, 2022
Walton launches 6 new models of All-in-One PCs

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Country's top technology product manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has launched six new models of All-in-One PC. The PCs of Unify A24 and H24 series with eye-catching design and have many attractive features including full HD display, Intel's 10th and 11th generation processor, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD. Prices of the All-in-One PCs vary from 64,850 to 97,550 BDT, says a press release.
Walton officials say, they have been producing and marketing several models All-in-One PCs which have received huge positive feedback from customers. The new models have been released in the market with updated and new features due to the wide response from the customers.
Chief Business Officer of Walton Computer Products Md. Touhidur Rahman Rad said: All-in-One PCs are now a days more popular than desktop PCs as the devices occupy less space and can be easily carried anywhere. Users can perform heavy works than laptop using All-in-One PCs. Walton always produces and markets products according to the needs of the customers.
Walton sources said, the A24 and H24 series of All-in-One PCs feature Intel's tenth and eleventh generation Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 processors. All the variants have Intel's H510 chipset, 8 GB 2666 MHz and 3200 MHz dual channel DDR4 RAM, which can be expanded up to 64 GB. The graphics unit has Intel UHD 630 and 750 graphics. All models have 512 GB SSD storage and 23.8-inch anti-glare full HD display with 1920X1080 pixel resolution.


