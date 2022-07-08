

Supply chain underscored to ensure global food security

A sustainable agricultural ecosystem can harness greater benefits for food and other industries with the participation of public-private organizations, they said.

The speakers made these remarks at a side event of the United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) 2022 on Wednesday, which brought governments, development partners, UN entities and the private sector together to share their expertise and practices.

The Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations, the Bangladesh government, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Senegal to the United Nations, United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and South-South Network for Public Service Innovation (SSN4PSI) organized this year's side event in association with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Commonwealth Secretariat, Global Innovation Fund, Agro Supply Limited, Bayer Crop-science Limited, and Public Digital.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momen delivered welcome address at the virtual event while Policy Advisor of a2i, and Advisor of South-South Network for Public Service Innovation (SSN4PSI) presented the keynote paper on the future preparation of an integrated agriculture supply chain for resilient food security.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Senegal to the United Nations Cheikh Niang delivered the closing remarks while United Nations Office for South South Cooperation (UNOSSC) Deputy Director for Programme and Operations Xiaojun Grace Wang also spoke at the function.

Masud Bin Momen said, "Agriculture is an economic pillar for many of our countries, without doubt. The impact of the pandemic has both been enforced and imposed on us to adopt a more digital approach to life and living".

So, there is no alternative to developing a strong supply chain connecting rural and marginal farming units into the global market to utilize their resources fully to contribute more to mitigating global hunger, he added.

Noting that Bangladesh has had unprecedented success in the last decade in agriculture research, food engineering, cultivation, climate adversity, and sustainable farming, Masud said the country witnessed many economic activities that took place digitally.

"Now, we are thinking of bringing these new ideas of efficient production processes to farmers, buyers, suppliers, and the whole supply chain, especially during the pandemic, which is continuing its services. -BSS







