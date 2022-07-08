Video
Periwinkle inaugurates its 2nd outlet at Dhanmondi

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Business Desk

Periwinkle inaugurates its 2nd outlet at Dhanmondi

Periwinkle inaugurates its 2nd outlet at Dhanmondi

Periwinkle, a renowned apparel and accessories brand for kids in Bangladesh, inaugurated its second store, in collaboration with Step Footwear at the ABC Tradeplex in Dhanmondi on Friday last, says a press release.
Towhida Srabonno, a popular model and presenter was the chief guest of the event. Tanzeena Anwar Kabir and Shamim Kabir, the owners of Periwinkle and Step Footwear, warmly received all the guests and attendees at the opening ceremony, which included a large group of eager and curious customers, friends, and well-wishers. The new showroom caters to the demands of customers residing near Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, and nearby areas.
Tanzeena Anwar Kabir, the founder, and owner of Periwinkle said, "The new store brings all its aura and glamour into Dhanmondi, and customers can walk in to enjoy the exquisite design of the store and view the fresh collections for this Eid-ul-Adha".
"Periwinkle began its journey in March 2014 in a small store in Uttara and was shifted to a flagship store in Banani soon after. In a short time, it found tremendous popularity among customers due to the quality and modern styles of its products. We hope that we will be able to continue our legacy in the days to come," Tanzeena added.
Periwinkle brings in a lot of Asian, continental, and nautical essence in its product offerings. The product range itself covers a wide variety such as party dresses, bright lightweight tops, dresses for summer, smart casual outfits for casual get-to-gathers, modern minimalist and nautical tops, casual outfits for different seasons, etc. There is also a sizable assortment of shirts, t-shirts, and pants for boys, and jumpsuits and casual tops for young teens, among others. All these products are handpicked from Thailand, the Philippines, and China and brought in small quantities and batches.


