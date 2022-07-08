Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 July, 2022, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

pandamart brings best price, exclusive deals on Eid bazar

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Business Desk

pandamart, the online grocery delivery darkstore of foodpanda, is offering the best price and exclusive deals on grocery items ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
Customers can choose from over 3,000 grocery and household products on pandamart and get home delivery in just 30 minutes, alongside availing attractive offers, says a press release.
There are deals and discounts on different ranges of products-starting from beverages to skincare items, snacks, fresh produce, and everyday cooking essentials such as meat, fish, vegetable, edible oil, rice and more. The offers include up to 50% discount on products from top brands, alongside buy one get one (BOGO) deals on specific items.
Brand specific offers include-up to 15% off on skincare products from Unilever, 20% off on NIVEA products, 15% off on Cadbury products, up to 25% off on Godrej products; up to 30% off on Unilever's personal care products; up to 20% off on Reckitt Benckiser, and up to 50% off on Marico products.   
In addition to product and brand specific deals, customers can avail up to 100 taka off with the code MART90 on orders above BDT 799 and 160 taka off on orders above BDT 999 with the code EIDMART. New customers can try pandamart and get up to 100 taka off with the code PANDATRY.
Also, cardholders of Jamuna Bank and Dhaka Bank will get 30% off and 10% cashback respectively on payments made using cards of these banks as per the offer terms and conditions.
Customers living in the capital and other major cities such as Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi, Jashore, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Bogura, Cumilla, Gazipur and Narayangaj can order on pandamart whatever they want, whenever they want it. Most pandamart stores offer 24/7 delivery- be it early in the morning till late in the night.
pandamart has a wide range of grocery and household essential items in stock. Starting from cut and clean meat, freshwater fish, seafood to fresh fruits, vegetables, frozen food, condiments, cooking items, dairy products, edible oil, baby food, cleaning, hygiene items, beverages and more-everything is delivered to customers in just 30 minutes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank signs deal with IFAD Group
BANKING EVENTS
SIBL approves 10pc dividend
India tightens flour exports after global wheat shortage
StanChart, UCEP start job integration for flood, C-19-hit people
Business Events
Concreting of Unit-1 inner dome of Rooppur NPP complete
FBCCI for power rationing for uninterrupted production


Latest News
Quader urges all to address load shedding with patience
Motorcyclist held while crossing Padma Bridge
Dhaka WASA increases water price by 5%
SC to launch biometric entry/exit from August 1
Govt issues eight directives for Eid celebration
Sitakunda fire: Eight bodies identified by DNA test
Man's throat-slit body found in Kurigram
Less than 40pc people get power before AL govt assumed office: Hasan
School girl gangrape in N'ganj: Accused makes confession
Son hacked dead by father in Natore
Most Read News
Humanity at risk, Russia warns
Global Covid cases surpass 557 million
Biden wants to rescind designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally
Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine's Donbas
8.58pc students pass DU Gha unit entry test
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the country's first university
Power outage: Back to square one
Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton
Competition Miss and ‘Mrs Plus BD’ in July
Significance of Hajj in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft