pandamart brings best price, exclusive deals on Eid bazar

pandamart, the online grocery delivery darkstore of foodpanda, is offering the best price and exclusive deals on grocery items ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Customers can choose from over 3,000 grocery and household products on pandamart and get home delivery in just 30 minutes, alongside availing attractive offers, says a press release.

There are deals and discounts on different ranges of products-starting from beverages to skincare items, snacks, fresh produce, and everyday cooking essentials such as meat, fish, vegetable, edible oil, rice and more. The offers include up to 50% discount on products from top brands, alongside buy one get one (BOGO) deals on specific items.

Brand specific offers include-up to 15% off on skincare products from Unilever, 20% off on NIVEA products, 15% off on Cadbury products, up to 25% off on Godrej products; up to 30% off on Unilever's personal care products; up to 20% off on Reckitt Benckiser, and up to 50% off on Marico products.

In addition to product and brand specific deals, customers can avail up to 100 taka off with the code MART90 on orders above BDT 799 and 160 taka off on orders above BDT 999 with the code EIDMART. New customers can try pandamart and get up to 100 taka off with the code PANDATRY.

Also, cardholders of Jamuna Bank and Dhaka Bank will get 30% off and 10% cashback respectively on payments made using cards of these banks as per the offer terms and conditions.

Customers living in the capital and other major cities such as Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi, Jashore, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Bogura, Cumilla, Gazipur and Narayangaj can order on pandamart whatever they want, whenever they want it. Most pandamart stores offer 24/7 delivery- be it early in the morning till late in the night.

pandamart has a wide range of grocery and household essential items in stock. Starting from cut and clean meat, freshwater fish, seafood to fresh fruits, vegetables, frozen food, condiments, cooking items, dairy products, edible oil, baby food, cleaning, hygiene items, beverages and more-everything is delivered to customers in just 30 minutes.









