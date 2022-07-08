LafargeHolcim continues to relief flood-hit families

Video
Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Business Desk

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL) initiated distribution of necessary food items among the flood affected families for the third time. The company will cover 1,000 families in this phase. Earlier LHBL distributed necessary food items among 5,000 families in two phases. Md. Abul Kalam Chowdhury, Mayor, Chhatak Municipality inaugurated the food distribution as the chief guest at the company's Community Development Center recently, says a press release.
Md. Abul Kalam Chowdhury, Mayor, Chhatak Municipality praised LafargeHolcim Bangladesh for its continuous support to the flood affected communities and said "We are grateful to LHBL as the company came forward in helping the communities who had been suffering due to the continuous flood."  
Mofazzel Miah of Noarai was happy to receive the relief. He said LafargeHolcim is distributing food items throughout the month. My family will not have to pass days without having food anymore. Samirunnesa is also from the same village. She said Lafarge Holcim always stand beside the communities when needed. The company also provides free healthcare services and primary education round the year. It also provided safe shelter to us during the flash flood.
Harpal Singh, Head of industrial Operations and Plant Manager, Surma was present during the food distribution along with other officials of the company.


