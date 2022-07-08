

LafargeHolcim continues to relief flood-hit families

Md. Abul Kalam Chowdhury, Mayor, Chhatak Municipality praised LafargeHolcim Bangladesh for its continuous support to the flood affected communities and said "We are grateful to LHBL as the company came forward in helping the communities who had been suffering due to the continuous flood."

Mofazzel Miah of Noarai was happy to receive the relief. He said LafargeHolcim is distributing food items throughout the month. My family will not have to pass days without having food anymore. Samirunnesa is also from the same village. She said Lafarge Holcim always stand beside the communities when needed. The company also provides free healthcare services and primary education round the year. It also provided safe shelter to us during the flash flood.

Harpal Singh, Head of industrial Operations and Plant Manager, Surma was present during the food distribution along with other officials of the company.









