Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 July, 2022, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Win a ticket to Qatar with Berger this football season!

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Business Desk

In celebration of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 and in an effort to make football more popular among the nation, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) has launched a special campaign, named "Utshab'er Rong Bisshocup'e" (The Colour of Celebration with the World Cup).
Recently the campaign started which will run till August 10, 2022, Berger is offering its customers the golden chance to win a world cup match ticket and watch the game live in Qatar!
Customers availing Berger products, full painting crews or both for a minimum of BDT 10,000 from Berger Experience Zone locations will be eligible for the campaign, says a press release.
In order to participate, customers only need to call the Berger call center and ask to be enrolled. Registration deadline is August 10, 2022, and the registered customers will need to complete product purchase.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank signs deal with IFAD Group
BANKING EVENTS
SIBL approves 10pc dividend
India tightens flour exports after global wheat shortage
StanChart, UCEP start job integration for flood, C-19-hit people
Business Events
Concreting of Unit-1 inner dome of Rooppur NPP complete
FBCCI for power rationing for uninterrupted production


Latest News
Quader urges all to address load shedding with patience
Motorcyclist held while crossing Padma Bridge
Dhaka WASA increases water price by 5%
SC to launch biometric entry/exit from August 1
Govt issues eight directives for Eid celebration
Sitakunda fire: Eight bodies identified by DNA test
Man's throat-slit body found in Kurigram
Less than 40pc people get power before AL govt assumed office: Hasan
School girl gangrape in N'ganj: Accused makes confession
Son hacked dead by father in Natore
Most Read News
Humanity at risk, Russia warns
Global Covid cases surpass 557 million
Biden wants to rescind designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally
Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine's Donbas
8.58pc students pass DU Gha unit entry test
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the country's first university
Power outage: Back to square one
Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton
Competition Miss and ‘Mrs Plus BD’ in July
Significance of Hajj in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft