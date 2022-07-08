Win a ticket to Qatar with Berger this football season!

In celebration of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 and in an effort to make football more popular among the nation, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) has launched a special campaign, named "Utshab'er Rong Bisshocup'e" (The Colour of Celebration with the World Cup).

Recently the campaign started which will run till August 10, 2022, Berger is offering its customers the golden chance to win a world cup match ticket and watch the game live in Qatar!

Customers availing Berger products, full painting crews or both for a minimum of BDT 10,000 from Berger Experience Zone locations will be eligible for the campaign, says a press release.

In order to participate, customers only need to call the Berger call center and ask to be enrolled. Registration deadline is August 10, 2022, and the registered customers will need to complete product purchase.



















