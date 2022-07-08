Rangs Electronics opens outlet at Jamuna Future Park



Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard meets Bangladesh Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim at Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday.

Rangs Electronics Ltd. has inaugurated "Rangs Flagship Store" at Jamuna Future Parkof a size of over 2600+ square foot. Which is the second biggest Official store of "Sony" Brand in Bangladesh after the Rangs Flagship Store-Lalmatia. It is equipped with latest Sony BRAVIA XR OLED, Google TV, ALPHA Camera, Lens & Accessories, Home Audio & Video systems.It is also equipped with latest LG official OLED, NanoCell, 4K UHD LED TV, Refrigerator, NanoChef Microwave Oven, Washing Machine, Earbuds and Water Puricare.Being committed to provide best quality &official electronics appliances; trustworthy After Sales Service under same umbrella, other renowned brands like Electrolux, Kelvinator, Rangs, Kenstarwill also be available here.

For launching offer, there will be free gifts, scratch card discount for GP Star & cashback on Nagad Payment.

The Vice-Chairperson, Mrs. Sachimi Hussain and Deputy Managing Director, Ms. Beanus Hussain have jointly inaugurated the grand launching ceremony. This offer will continue till July 20, 2022.

Rangs Electronics Ltd. is one of the trusted electronics appliances distributors and dealing business with goodwill, success and trust for last 40 years. This event has been organized by following the Human health and safety measures.









The leading electronics and electric company, Rangs Electronics Limited, has organized a grand launching ceremony of their "Rangs Flagship Store-Jamuna Future Park" at their Showroom Shop: 007(A), Underground Floor, Electric Zone, Block-A, West Court, Jamuna Future Park, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Rangs Electronics Ltd. has inaugurated "Rangs Flagship Store" at Jamuna Future Parkof a size of over 2600+ square foot. Which is the second biggest Official store of "Sony" Brand in Bangladesh after the Rangs Flagship Store-Lalmatia. It is equipped with latest Sony BRAVIA XR OLED, Google TV, ALPHA Camera, Lens & Accessories, Home Audio & Video systems.It is also equipped with latest LG official OLED, NanoCell, 4K UHD LED TV, Refrigerator, NanoChef Microwave Oven, Washing Machine, Earbuds and Water Puricare.Being committed to provide best quality &official electronics appliances; trustworthy After Sales Service under same umbrella, other renowned brands like Electrolux, Kelvinator, Rangs, Kenstarwill also be available here.For launching offer, there will be free gifts, scratch card discount for GP Star & cashback on Nagad Payment.The Vice-Chairperson, Mrs. Sachimi Hussain and Deputy Managing Director, Ms. Beanus Hussain have jointly inaugurated the grand launching ceremony. This offer will continue till July 20, 2022.Rangs Electronics Ltd. is one of the trusted electronics appliances distributors and dealing business with goodwill, success and trust for last 40 years. This event has been organized by following the Human health and safety measures.