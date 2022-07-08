Video
Stocks end flat on last session ahead of Eid holiday

Published : Friday, 8 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Stock Exchange ended mixed while Chittagong Stock Exchange slid marginally at the last session on Thursday ahead of the weekend and Eid-ul-Azha holiday until Monday next effective from today (Friday).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE edged up by 0.90 points to 6,368.95, after losing over 6.0 points in the previous day. However, the DS30 Index, which consists of the blue-chip companies, dropped 6.09 points to 2,293 and the Shariah-based DSES Index lost 1.30 points to 1,387 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE was at Tk 7.87 billion, up 5.0 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 7.46 billion. Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 378 issues traded, 166 advanced, 149 declined and 63 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 2.53 points to 18,746.94 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX ) eroded 2.72 points to 11,235.26.
Of the issues traded, 133 advanced, 119 declined and 41 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 10.65 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth nearly Tk 284 million.


