Switzerland keen to invest in BD disaster-prone areas



Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard meets Bangladesh Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim at Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday.

Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard conveyed the interest during a courtesy call on Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim at Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday, officials at the ministry told reporters on Thursday.

The Swiss envoy said her country wants to work in various sectors in Bangladesh for economic development from 2022 to 2025 marking the celebration of 50 years of cooperation between the two countries.

"Switzerland wants to accelerate activities to face the challenges and impacts of climate change in the disaster-prone areas. We want to invest in the climate risk areas for adoption of the climate change and reduce the risk from it," she said.

The envoy said Bangladesh has graduated from the least developed country status to a developing nation. Switzerland wants to contribute here. Some government and private organisations are interested to invest in the disaster-prone islands.

In response, the minister said both countries can exchange experiences in any field for mutual benefit. He suggested formation of a Joint Working Group to expand cooperation.

Minister Rezaul said, "Natural resources are very important for the economic development and growth of our GDP. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has adopted the Delta Plan for development for 100 years and she has already formed Delta Governance Council. We are using natural resources for the development of the country and meeting the demand for food and nutrition. Bangladesh has already made unexpected changes in agriculture, fisheries, and livestock sectors due to various initiatives taken by the government."











Switzerland has shown its keen interest to invest in the climate vulnerable areas of Bangladesh to reduce the risk of natural disasters.Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard conveyed the interest during a courtesy call on Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim at Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday, officials at the ministry told reporters on Thursday.The Swiss envoy said her country wants to work in various sectors in Bangladesh for economic development from 2022 to 2025 marking the celebration of 50 years of cooperation between the two countries."Switzerland wants to accelerate activities to face the challenges and impacts of climate change in the disaster-prone areas. We want to invest in the climate risk areas for adoption of the climate change and reduce the risk from it," she said.The envoy said Bangladesh has graduated from the least developed country status to a developing nation. Switzerland wants to contribute here. Some government and private organisations are interested to invest in the disaster-prone islands.In response, the minister said both countries can exchange experiences in any field for mutual benefit. He suggested formation of a Joint Working Group to expand cooperation.Minister Rezaul said, "Natural resources are very important for the economic development and growth of our GDP. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has adopted the Delta Plan for development for 100 years and she has already formed Delta Governance Council. We are using natural resources for the development of the country and meeting the demand for food and nutrition. Bangladesh has already made unexpected changes in agriculture, fisheries, and livestock sectors due to various initiatives taken by the government."