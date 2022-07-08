ICCB calls to end fight for global supremacy, stop Ukraine war

The News Bulletin of April-June' 2022 of International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICCB) in its editorial on Thursday depicted a gloomy global food situation, in the wake of the ongoing Ukraine war.

It said according to World Food Programme (WFP) some 276 million people are facing acute food insecurity globally. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that the impact of the war could lead to 11-19 million more hungry people.

Bangladesh is already facing the affect of Russia-Ukraine war, with inflation reaching 7pc the highest in decades, reduction in exports to Russia and Ukraine and a rise in import bills, mainly for oil and food.

The developed nations are experiencing record inflation and taking tough steps to control spending, which will dampen consumer demand - a concern for Bangladesh that depends on exports to these countries.

The US Federal Reserve has hiked, in more than two decades, its benchmark interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, as it has no choice but contain inflation regardless of the impact on markets.

The Bank for International Settlement (BIS), in its Annual Economic Report has observed that the global central banks must act quickly and decisively before inflation becomes entrenched as the global stagflation looms large, the editorial said.

The international chamber said countries are preparing for the worse, depending on their immediate and long-term concerns. For the West, it is preeminently a security concern, apart from efforts to find alternatives to energy and food supplies, it said.

The Russia-Ukraine war has created a worst human and economic catastrophe staggering a major global crisis affecting millions of people and a severe shock to sustained economic development.

International Chamber of Commerce and its 45 million members in over 100 countries have therefore urged upon the super powers to abandon their fight for world supremacy at the cost of loss of millions life, sufferings of humanity and obstacle to continued global growth.

The War has forced more than six million Ukrainians to become refuge and has added to already existing 26.4 million refuges globally, including over one million Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

According to UNHCR at the end of 2020 there were 82.4 million forcibly displaced people in the world, of which more than a quarter 26.4 million were refugees.

WFP Executive Director has announced cutting food rations for refugees by as much as half, as it faces a hunger crisis worsened by Ukraine war and funding constraints.

Ukraine is the world's biggest producer of sunflower oil, with Russia number two, according to S&P Global Platts. The two countries account for 60 pc of global production.

Besides, Ukraine grows enough food to feed 400 million people worldwide. FAO said spiraling costs of farm inputs like fertiliser could deter food production and worsen food security in poorer countries facing record import bills.

Some countries in the Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, such as Bangladesh and Indonesia, are also being highly impacted.

Oil and natural gas prices rose sharply following the invasion and they are expected to remain elevated this year. The energy supply crunch reminds the world of the 1970's oil crisis.





