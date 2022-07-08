BD RMG export to US rises by 51.57pc to $9.01b in FY'22

The country's export to the USA reached US $9.01 billion with 51.57 per cent growth in the last fiscal year (2021-22). As a result, USA remained the top apparel export destination of Bangladesh readymade garment (RMG)products.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) released the country-wise export statistics for the fiscal year 2021-22 on Thursday.

On the other hand, export to the European Union (EU), the largest apparel importer in the world increased by 33.87 per cent to $ 21.04 billion in 2021-22 fiscal from $ 15.99 billion in 2020-21 fiscal year.

Germany, the largest apparel export market for Bangladesh in the EU showed 27.74 per cent growth in the last fiscal year. Bangladesh exported $ 7.16 billion worth of apparel to Germany in the year.

Exports to other major EU markets such as Spain, France, Italy, Poland, and Netherlands have shown strong positive growth. Export to the United Kingdom and Canada also grew by 30.56 per cent and 33.22 per cent respectively.

At the same time, during the last fiscal export to the non-traditional market increased by 25.40 per cent. Among the major non-traditional markets, China and Russia have shown negative growth 18.04 per cent and 1.67 per cent respectively.

Mohouddin Rubel, Director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said even though the overall export in our major markets has shown a positive growth, yet, in the post-Covid-19 world and geo-political tension amid Russia-Ukraine war, trade dynamics will see a sharp shift in coming days.

The global economy and trade also show a depressing outlook ahead which is a concern for us. So we should not be overwhelmed, rather need to be cautiously optimistic.

According to US department of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA), Bangladesh has long been the third largest garment exporter in the US market. Last year, Bangladesh exported $ 6.15 billion worth of ready-made garments to this market and the income was about 36 per cent more than in 2020.

Mohammad Hatem, first vice-president of BKMEA, an association of knitwear manufacturers, said, "We think the demand for ready-made garments of Bangladesh for US buyers will continue to grow." According to our estimates, the country's export growth will be more than 25 per cent this year, he said.

"There are a lot of orders in the factories," Hatem said. Entrepreneurs are able to charge a little more than before for that. Hopefully, in the coming months, net garment exports will grow by more than 20 percent.

However, he noted that exporters were not relieved by the volatile yarn prices.

Shahidullah Azim, vice-president of BGMEA, said, a lot of orders are coming from US brands and buyers. The United States has a lot of orders until next June-July. If there is no new problem, we expect the country to continue this high growth of exports this year as well.





